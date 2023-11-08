Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight

Emily From 'MAFS' Shares Her Deal-Breaker as a Career-Driven Cast Member (EXCLUSIVE)

Emily's Job is important to her on 'Married at First Sight' and she isn't going to let her new marriage stop her from reaching her goals.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Nov. 8 2023, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Emily from MAFS Season 17
Source: Lifetime

The Gist:

  • Emily and Brennan get married and get to know each other in the first few episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17.
  • Emily's job is important to her and she is career-focused.
  • She shared some exclusive details about what she hoped her husband would be like on MAFS.
Article continues below advertisement

When you sign up for a reality show where you're matched with a stranger who you are obligated to marry, chances are, you have some strict deal-breakers. At least, that's the case for Emily from Season 17 of Married at First Sight. And when she shared one of her biggest with Distractify in an exclusive interview, it was obvious that it coincides with her career-driven mindset.

Which makes you wonder what Emily's job is on MAFS and how she kept up with her career during filming. Participants are expected to take some time off work to get married and have a honeymoon, but after that, most return to work while also getting to know their new spouse. And it inevitably creates some friction.

Article continues below advertisement
Brennan and Emily on Married at First Sight
Source: The The Delacastros Wedding Photographers

What is Emily's job on 'Married at First Sight'?

According to LinkedIn, Emily is an account executive for Gartner, a management consultant company. And, it seems, that has been her main career focus for the past five years at least. So it makes sense for Emily's job to be such a huge part of her life. It's unclear how her dedication to her job might affect her marriage once the honeymoon is over this season, but for career-driven cast members, it usually takes its toll.

Article continues below advertisement

The most notable thing about Emily, according to producers anyway, is the fact that she had never been in a relationship prior to being cast on MAFS. However, she explained to us, she believes "you need to be secure and confident with your individual self and life you have built" in order to succeed in a serious relationship. And those both apply to her, which led her to this experiment.

Brennan and Emily arrive at their honeymoon destination on Married at First Sight
Source: Lifetime
Article continues below advertisement

Emily hoped her husband would have a similar drive as her.

Emily is matched with Brennan this season. He has been in other relationships, though many ended because of communication issues. While that could be an issue for Emily, one of her key deal-breakers was being matched with someone who has a similar mindset as her when it comes to their career.

"One of the main ones is someone who isn't driven [and] motivated or is lazy," Emily told Distractify. "I want them to be successful and happy with whatever they are doing from a career perspective."

She also shared that she hoped to find someone "who likes to have fun, travel, and try new experiences."

And who knows, Emily's drive in her own career could be something that rubs off on Brennan in a major way.

Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here's Who Is (and Isn't) Still Together After Season 17 of 'Married at First Sight' (SPOILERS)

Ahead of ‘Married at First Season’ Season 18, See How You Too Can Reach the Altar

The 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 Couples Are on Instagram, and We Have Their Handles

Latest Married At First Sight News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.