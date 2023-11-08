Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Here's Who Is (and Isn't) Still Together After Season 17 of 'Married at First Sight' (SPOILERS) There are already lots of details out there about who is still together from 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 thanks to some spoilers. By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 8 2023, Published 9:12 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

Spoiler Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 17 of Married at First Sight. Season 17 of Married at First Sight features just four newly married couples at first. But later, according to spoilers, we see Michael matched with someone new following his runaway bride incident. And it all makes you wonder who is still together after Season 17 of MAFS. Luckily, there are spoilers out there already that tell us which couples made it.

The success rate for couples on the show isn't exactly high, but there have been long-lasting marriages and even babies that came from the Lifetime series. So before you judge the experts for certain matches they make, let's try and remember that for some participants, the experiment really does work out.

Source: Lifetime

So, who is still together after MAFS Season 17 and who didn't find themselves cut out for marrying a total stranger? Read on to find out, but be warned, because the potential spoilers are pretty revealing.

Clare and Cameron get off to a rough start.

Source: Madison Leigh Creative

Clare and Cameron seem like a solid couple at first, but in the days that follow their wedding, they have small issues that apparently turn into much bigger ones. According to the Instagram spoiler account MAFSFan, they don't last beyond Decision Day. If that's accurate, then our best guess is that whatever fight they have that was teased in the season trailer is what does them in.

Lauren and Orion seem to be the perfect couple at first.

Source: Poppy & Co. by Kelsey Huffer

Both Orion and Lauren have strong personalities and they both hold their family values close to them. So by all accounts, they should be a near perfect match. But if the spoilers out there are the real deal, Lauren and Orion may split up because of Orion's allegations about his new bride cheating on him. The MAFSFan spoilers say these two end things before they even get to Decision Day.

Becca and Austin have an immediate mutual attraction.

Source: The Delacastros Colorado Wedding Photographers

One thing MAFS participants worry about is not being attracted to their match or their match not finding them good looking. For Becca and Austin, that's not the case. However, spoilers say that this is another Season 17 couple that may have been poorly matched after all since they are said to have split up during filming too.

Emily and Brennan are fast BFFs.

Source: The Delacastros Colorado Wedding Photographers

Although Emily and Brennan develop a bond early and they have undeniable chemistry, apparently, it's not enough. The spoiler Instagram account says things end in divorce for these two, though it's not immediately clear why. And we have to say, we aren't totally surprised, since Emily is open about never having been in a serious relationship before now.

Michael and Chloe get married after the other couples.

Source: Poppy & Co. by Kelsey Huffer

Michael is the first person in the show's history to be left at the altar by his match. However, as is hinted at in various previews, he is matched with another person, Chloe, who he marries. But MAFSFan spoilers claim Michael and Chloe don't last beyond Decision Day, much like their co-stars.

