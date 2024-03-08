When Is Michael and Chloe's Decision Day on 'Married at First Sight' Season 17?

Season 17 of Married At First Sight has been one of the most chaotic seasons of the series thus far, and Decision Day really brought the drama. Becca Haley and Austin Reed, Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet, and Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer all met with the experts to make their final decision about their relationship.

Meanwhile, we learned that Lauren Goodger and Orion Martzloff had already called it quits by that point. But there's one couple we didn't get to hear from: Chloe Brown and Michael Shiakallis. When is their Decision Day

When will Michael and Chloe's Decision Day episode air?

Since MAFS gave Michael another shot at love after his initial match left him at the altar, he and Chloe haven't been together as long as the other couples this season. That said, they will have more time to continue putting their relationship to the test.

Source: lifetime

But when will we learn if they are staying together or parting ways? Unfortunately, we don't know just yet, as the show hasn't announced a date for that episode. Given their late start, it was important to Pastor Cal and the experts that they didn't rush Michael and Chloe, but we should be able to expect it soon.

Are Michael and Chloe still together?

It's unclear if Michael and Chloe are still together on MAFS. They have very different styles, and Michael's is somewhat unconventional and not a turn on for her." I'm not used to a man wearing my earrings," she previously admitted in an episode after Michael said he wanted to wear one of her earrings in his ear. Chloe also told her costars Lauren, Clare, and Emily that it’s “fun to watch” his fashion choices, “but when it comes to sexual attraction, having that flair and that really fashion-forward personality has been a challenge for me, which is hard."

I was thinking it was over and I was reminded we still got Michael and Chloe. I'm tired 😩 lol we need a break from all this emotional dumping blaming and mind games #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS pic.twitter.com/cZ6VECdhzC — Lawrence (@Lawrenc22102996) March 7, 2024