Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight

When Is Michael and Chloe's Decision Day on 'Married at First Sight' Season 17?

Kelly Corbett - Author
By

Mar. 7 2024, Published 7:08 p.m. ET

chloe and michael
Source: Lifetime

Season 17 of Married At First Sight has been one of the most chaotic seasons of the series thus far, and Decision Day really brought the drama. Becca Haley and Austin Reed, Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet, and Clare Kerr and Cameron Frazer all met with the experts to make their final decision about their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, we learned that Lauren Goodger and Orion Martzloff had already called it quits by that point. But there's one couple we didn't get to hear from: Chloe Brown and Michael Shiakallis. When is their Decision Day

When will Michael and Chloe's Decision Day episode air?

Since MAFS gave Michael another shot at love after his initial match left him at the altar, he and Chloe haven't been together as long as the other couples this season. That said, they will have more time to continue putting their relationship to the test.

Article continues below advertisement
chloe and michael
Source: lifetime

But when will we learn if they are staying together or parting ways? Unfortunately, we don't know just yet, as the show hasn't announced a date for that episode. Given their late start, it was important to Pastor Cal and the experts that they didn't rush Michael and Chloe, but we should be able to expect it soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Are Michael and Chloe still together?

It's unclear if Michael and Chloe are still together on MAFS. They have very different styles, and Michael's is somewhat unconventional and not a turn on for her." I'm not used to a man wearing my earrings," she previously admitted in an episode after Michael said he wanted to wear one of her earrings in his ear. Chloe also told her costars Lauren, Clare, and Emily that it’s “fun to watch” his fashion choices, “but when it comes to sexual attraction, having that flair and that really fashion-forward personality has been a challenge for me, which is hard."

Not to mention that Chloe referred to herself as a "recovering perfectionist," which could mean she's very picky and wants. While she's become more relaxed lately, she likely hasn't shaken all that rigidness away, and she seems to be uncomfortable with the fact that experts originally chose her as Michael's second choice.

So, are Michael and Chloe still together? It seems like we'll just have to watch and see.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Love May Not Be Blind for Stacy Snyder — but She Found It With a 'MAFS' Alum

'Married at First Sight' Has a Detailed Application Process for Interested Singles

Cameron Says "Struggling To Breathe" Is a Side Effect of His Health Diagnosis on 'MAFS'

Latest Married At First Sight News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.