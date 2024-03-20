Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Chloe and Michael Have Work to Do Ahead of Their Decision Day on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Emily says Dr. Pia's words are meant to help Michael and Chloe "get to the place of maybe falling in love." By Chrissy Bobic PUBLISHED Mar. 20 2024, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: Lifetime

It's no secret that Michael and Chloe are weeks behind in the Married at First Sight experiment than their co-stars. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the March 20 episode, Chloe confides in Emily about Dr. Pia thinking that Michael and Chloe are being inauthentic with each other and everyone around them. Emily reminds Chloe that Dr. Pia often speaks with intention and that this could be a way to help Michael and Chloe get to a place of being in love.

But it's still another hurdle for the final couple of the season to face. Season 17 of the Lifetime series sees one of the grooms, Michael, left at the altar early on. He gets a second chance with Chloe, who he marries, but as of the March 20 episode, they haven't yet made it to their later Decision Day weeks after the other couples made their choices. So, ahead of that all important day, Chloe and Michael have a lot to figure out.

Chloe says Dr. Pia accused her and Michael of being inauthentic on 'MAFS.'

In the clip, Chloe tells Emily that hers and Michael's meeting with Dr. Pia didn't go as well as she'd hoped it would. In fact, according to Chloe, the MAFS expert accused Chloe and Michael of not being totally real with each other and everyone else. And it seems to have struck a nerve for Chloe.

"We were accused of being inauthentic," Chloe tells Emily in the MAFS clip. "We may not necessarily align on these little things that just don't really matter. Like, Michael's mom doesn't know [about the marriage], we don't have our living situation lined up."

For what it's worth, though, Chloe and Michael do seem to have a genuine connection. And, Emily reminds Chloe in the clip, when Dr. Pia talks to the couples about their relationships and the experiment, she doesn't say anything without intention. And, most of the time, that intention is to help couples, including Michael and Chloe.

"She is hard," Emily says, of Dr. Pia. "But I don't think she would be doing that if she also wasn't pushing you to maybe get to the place of maybe falling in love." Emily also wonders if Dr. Pia thinks the small issues could become bigger hurdles for Chloe and Michael, and she could be right.

When is Michael and Chloe's Decision Day on 'MAFS'?

Although the other couples make their decisions weeks before Chloe and Michael, that's because they also started the experiment well before Chloe and Michael were matched. Therefore, these two get their own Decision Day date that will allow them to make their final choice in staying together or opting for divorce.