Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight 'Married at First Sight' Has a Detailed Application Process for Interested Singles 'Married at First Sight' takes the dating show concept up 10 notches. Singles have to complete a detailed application process and that's just the beginning. By Sarah Walsh Feb. 26 2024, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

The hit show Married at First Sight on Lifetime takes the typical dating show concept and turns it up about 10 notches! Couples undergo extensive tests, interviews, and scientific evaluations to find their potential match. And they agree to meet for the first time on their wedding day! After their wedding day, they embark on a honeymoon with the hopes of staying together. With the endless cycle of superficial swiping on apps, many people like shows focused on a deep connection and marriage.

If you're hoping to be guided by the show's experts, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson, you may be wondering what exactly goes into the application process for this daring social experiment. Well, we looked into the questionnaire for potential cast members. Keep reading for all of the steps involved and the key questions applicants are asked to consider.

1. Believe it or not, the experts do want to know your physical ‘type.’

OK, the idea of Married at First Sight might have you wondering why a person's physical appearance or "type" is important. While compatibility goes beyond physical appearance, the experts say that it's still important to the process. So, applicants are asked about their physical deal breakers and preferences. By understanding what they consider non-negotiable in a relationship, the show's experts can strive to create matches that align with their preferences.

2. There are questions exploring views on race and ethnicity.

One of the biggest questions posed to potential participants asks their views on race and ethnicity in relationships. How important is it for them to be matched with someone from the same racial or ethnic background? This inquiry aims to uncover whether applicants prioritize cultural similarity in their potential partner and how they navigate the complexities of interracial relationships.

Applicants are even asked to specify which ethnicities they are comfortable being matched with. This inquiry seeks to understand their flexibility and openness to diverse cultural backgrounds. By exploring their willingness to embrace differences, the show's experts can make informed decisions when pairing couples.

3. Another biggie is family values.

Family plays a significant role in shaping our values and beliefs, so it makes sense that there are questions about this on the application. That’s why the questionnaire asks people to reflect on what family means to them and describe their current family dynamic. This question gives the experts valuable insights into each person’s relationships with loved ones. And this is crucial to gaining a deeper understanding of their approach to marriage and family life.

4. They want to know your vision for marriage.

There isn’t really a bigger commitment you can make to someone than getting married. But to stay together and honor that commitment, you have to understand each other’s relationship expectations.

Each individual brings their own expectations and aspirations to a marriage, and often those ideas don’t match up — and that's a recipe for disaster. So, the application asks people to dive deep, explain their understanding of marriage, and describe their ideal relationship. Doing this helps Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper determine each person’s readiness for marriage, their values, and their vision for success!