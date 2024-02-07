Pastor Cal Jokes About How "Unorthodox" Michael Is on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Maybe we're wearing rose-colored glasses right now, but after Michael was matched with his second bride, Chloe, on Married at First Sight, he may have gotten the best connection of all the Season 17 couples. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Feb. 7 episode of MAFS, we see just how close Michael and Chloe are when they open up about his piercings and her earrings. Spoiler alert: the couple is pretty adorable already.

They're newlyweds just like the rest of the couples, but Michael and Chloe are even newer newlyweds than their co-stars. In the clip, they open up to Pastor Cal about Michael's feminine side, and it seems to speak to how well they're getting to know each other. And, mind you, they've been on this journey for a lot less time than the other couples.

Source: Lifetime

Michael has multiple piercings and a different style than Chloe is used to on 'MAFS.'

In the MAFS clip, Chloe and Michael open up about Chloe wearing some of Michael's clothes and he, in turn, eyeing her earrings to try out for himself. Pastor Cal jokes that he sees Michael as an "unorthodox human" that he and the experts matched with Chloe, but she seems mostly open to everything Michael has to offer — even if he could totally see himself wearing one of her gold hoops.

"I'm not used to a man wearing my earrings," Chloe admits. When Pastor Cal tells her to not be "PC" with him and to be honest, Chloe adds, "It's not that it's my earrings, it's not that it's my pearl necklace. It is just, he is vastly different from any other man that I've ever been in a relationship with.

Although the conversation is light, it does seem like Michael is serious with the idea of wearing one of Chloe's earrings. He has at least one pierced ear, and his nose pierced, and he even wore pearl stud earrings for his first wedding of the season. One of Michael's lobes even has two piercings, so it's definitely a quirk that makes sense for Michael's personality.

Some 'MAFS' fans are rooting for Michael and Chloe.

Even though Chloe is a little unsure about being with a guy who is in touch with what is traditionally referred to as his feminine side, fans see something between these two that they haven't really seen in the other Season 17 couples. One fan shared on Reddit that they hope Michael and Chloe work out after Season 17.

Chloe and Michael do make a cute couple!! #MAFS @MAFSLifetime — Shanel • Maria (@What_Nel_Said_) February 1, 2024