Cameron Says "Struggling To Breathe" Is a Side Effect of His Health Diagnosis on 'MAFS' Cameron says his form of atrial fibrillation is less common than what most people are diagnosed with. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 21 2024, Published 10:15 p.m. ET

For some Married at First Sight fans, Season 17 feels like one of the longest from the franchise yet. That's because we have one couple, Clare and Cameron, call it quits well before Decision Day, while another wedding springs up halfway through the season with Michael and Chloe. But getting back to the former, Clare and Cameron return in the Feb. 21 episode when Clare chats with her mom and Cameron meets with Brennan.

While Clare's conversation with her mom is mostly about how she has been dealing with the split, Cameron opens up to Brennan about his health. Since viewers last saw Cameron, he has been in and out of the hospital quite a bit. And although he and Clare started the Married at First Sight experiment together, he doesn't expect her to really be there for him now.

Cameron gives Brennan a health update about atrial flutter on 'MAFS.'

When Cameron meets with Brennan in the Feb. 21 episode of Married at First Sight, he shares details and an update about his health issues. Early in the season we do see Brennan have to step away from the honeymoon to deal with other health problems, but this appears to be different. Cameron tells Brennan that he was diagnosed with atrial flutter, which is a variation of atrial fibrillation (AFib).

AFib is, generally speaking, not life-threatening. However it does involve a rapid and irregular heartbeat. This can come and go, and according to the National Library of Medicine, it can be brought on by bouts of extreme anxiety and stress. Atrial flutter is similar, but the main difference between the two is that with AFib, the atria in the heart beat irregularly, whereas with atrial flutter, the atria beat faster than is typical.

There are treatment options, like beta blockers, though it's not clear if Cameron opted to take this route. He does, however, admit that he is dealing with it day by day since some days his health is better than others. Though he understands that he won't be biking anytime soon.

