Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Cameron and Clare Have Some Key Differences To Sort Out on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Clare and Cameron have a serious talk about privilege and setting goals in an exclusive 'Married at First Sight' clip ahead of a new episode. By Chrissy Bobic Nov. 15 2023, Published 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

The Gist: Clare worries that Cameron may not have motivation in his career on Married at First Sight.

Cameron has a different mindset about his career than Clare.

Clare and Cameron may not be totally attracted to each other on MAFS.

Article continues below advertisement

Nothing says romantic honeymoon like discussing privilege and questioning your new spouse's drive. However, that's exactly what Clare and Cameron deal with in an exclusive clip from the Nov. 15 episode of Married at First Sight. And, while this may be the least of their problems as newlyweds, it certainly adds to the pile.

In the clip, Clare and Cameron discuss the differences they share in going after what they want and privilege in regards to having doors opened for them. They both have very different ideas about what it means to find opportunity in life. And, regardless of what happens with Clare and Cameron on MAFS, this is likely an early speed bump for them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lifetime

Clare and Cameron discuss privilege on 'Married at First Sight.'

During a date on their honeymoon, Clare and Cameron discuss how to get things in life, professionally and otherwise, and Cameron makes it clear that he prefers to have things come to him. Clare, on the other hand, believes that you have to work to make doors open for you and not simply be in the right place at the right time.

Article continues below advertisement

And they clash a bit over their very different perspectives. "You think things that you deserve just come upon you, you don't have to work for them?" Clare asks Cameron in the MAFS clip. "That's what I'm hearing."

Article continues below advertisement

Cameron agrees with what she says and explains that "everyone is presented with opportunity," and that "when the door opens," he's the type of person to walk through it. But, unlike Clare, he waits for those doors to come to him rather than finding those doors himself. And to that, Clare says she thinks "that's such a privileged way of thinking."

Clare and Cameron's attraction to each other may be off.

During the days following their wedding, Clare and Cameron have a hard time being physical with each other. In one scene on the show, Clare says she wishes Cameron would be more affectionate towards her. In another scene, Cameron says that he's surprised Clare wants that since, to him, he has been getting some firm signs against anything romantic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lifetime