Home > Television > Reality TV > Married At First Sight Austin Opens Up About the Possibility of Starting a Family With Becca Someday on 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Becca and Austin have discussed having kids on 'Married at First Sight,' and in an exclusive clip, Austin sees how parenting with his new wife would be. By Chrissy Bobic Jan. 10 2024, Published 9:08 a.m. ET Source: Lifetime

There's a lot that goes into the eight-week long marriages on Married at First Sight, not the least of which is figuring out what kind of a future each couple has. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Jan. 10 episode of MAFS, Austin considers what it would be like to have kids with Becca someday. Maybe some fans think he's getting a little ahead of himself here, but this is the time to think about everything their future could entail.

Article continues below advertisement

The topic of having kids, finances, religion, and honestly, everything in between, is typically brought up from the time the MAFS couples get married until Decision Day. For Becca and Austin, the conversation about having kids together someday down the road is what is in front of them now. But it won't be the last important conversation they have, that's for sure.

Source: Lifetime

Article continues below advertisement

Austin thinks about having kids with Becca on 'Married at First Sight.'

In the clip, Becca surprises Austin with two of his friends and their small children for a family photoshoot. Becca is a photographer and she wants to share her passion with Austin. At the same time, he gets to see how Becca interacts with the kids, and it gets him thinking about what it might be like, should they remain together and have kids eventually.

"She is really great with children, and seeing that is very important to me," Austin tells producers in the clip. "I would be lying if I said that I hadn't really ever thought about how we were going to, like, raise children together, even though we have different beliefs."

Article continues below advertisement

But, Austin adds, seeing Becca as a photographer with small children, he can see that she would be a great mother. One thing standing in their way, however, is their difference in religion and the role they each believe religion would play in raising kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Becca and Austin have shared concerns about religion and raising kids.

Before now, a big hurdle Becca and Austin dealt with was the fact that Austin is Christian and Becca is Jewish, but identifies as Agnostic. What does that mean for how they might view religion in their home if they were to start a family? Well, neither of them know that quite yet, which is why they have plenty to sort out before they can truly consider what kind of future they have.

Source: Lifetime