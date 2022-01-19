Katina Doesn't Appear to Be Attracted to Her New Husband at First on 'Married at First Sight' Season 14

That's not necessarily the case. Their wedding day is a whirlwind and the days leading up to the nuptials are equally as hectic. During their first moments alone after they say, "I do," Olajuwon has lots to say about how attractive he finds Katina and how happy he is that they were matched.

Katina says a lot less and she seems to be less impressed with him than she is of her. Then again, it could just be a lot to take in at once.