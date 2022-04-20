When Is Decision Day on 'Married at First Sight' Season 14? It's Sooner Than You ThinkBy Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 20 2022, Published 11:49 a.m. ET
It isn't a season of Married at First Sight without a st least one unsure couple on Decision Day. But when is Decision Day in Season 14 of MAFS? The episode comes around the same time every season, but fans are especially curious about it this time.
Mostly because, as some have shared on social media, they aren't quite sure who they even want to make it.
The couples on MAFS have eight weeks to figure out if they want to remain married beyond filming. Once those eight weeks are up, after having met for the first time at the altar, the couples decide what they want to do.
The couples who opt to stay together aren't legally or contractually bound to remain together longer than the duration of the season. But when they decide to remain married on Decision Day, it usually means they're a pretty decent match.
When is Decision Day on 'Married at First Sight' Season 14?
In the April 20, 2022 episode of MAFS, the couples have just a week and a half until Decision Day. This means the big episode could air on April 27, 2022. After that, the season should end in time for the usual multi-part reunion special. And usually, viewers get an update on all of the couples at the reunion.
Some fans are having a hard time rooting for many of the Season 14 MAFS couples, however. One viewer tweeted that they believe all five of the Season 14 couples were "poorly matched." Another shared on Twitter that they don't think any of the couples will make it beyond Decision Day. And to be fair, there are some red flags among the couples.
Like Katina and Olajuwon, who still haven't quite figured out how they're going to share cooking and cleaning responsibilities. Or Mark and Lindsey, who seem to argue any time one of them has a few drinks. There's still a lot that needs to be sussed out before Decision Day.
One Season 14 couple ended things before Decision Day.
One couple we know for sure doesn't make it beyond Decision Day (or even as far as the finale) is Alyssa and Chris. They split up soon after the group honeymoon after weeks of arguments, uncomfortable conversations, and strong words from both of them.
Alyssa said on the show that she thought they were poorly matched and Chris spent weeks trying to make their marriage work before he officially threw in the towel.
The remaining four couples don't have much longer to figure out what they want to do, come Decision Day.
Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.