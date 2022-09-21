Justin and Alexis Butt Heads Over Their Social Lives on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight.

When someone signs up for Married at First Sight, they do it because they're ready for marriage, love, and everything else that comes along with it. But in the Sept. 21 episode of Married at First Sight, Alexis doesn't seem totally ready for that, and in an exclusive clip ahead of the episode, Justin calls her out on it.