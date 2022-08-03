Stacia and Nate From 'MAFS' Discuss Finances and That Pesky Postnup (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the August 3 episode of Married at First Sight.

There are bound to be red flags when you marry a stranger — but when Stacia from Married at First Sight finds out that Nate once filed for bankruptcy, it's still a shock to her. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Aug. 3 episode, Stacia asks Nate what happened and brings up her need to feel financially secure in her marriage.