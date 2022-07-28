Which Couples From 'MAFS' Season 15 Stay Together? Here's What We Know

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 15 of Married at First Sight.

Season 15 of MAFS kicked off with a brand new episode on July 6, 2022, on Lifetime and introduced us to five new couples ready to give true love a try. Stacia and Nate, Morgan and Binh Trinh, Alexis and Justin, Mitch and Krysten, and Miguel and Lindy have all decided to spend eight weeks together as a married couple to see where the experiment takes them. Who stays together, and who is headed for a split?