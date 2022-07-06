Morgan and Binh From 'MAFS' Have Their Work Cut Out for Them (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

However, in the following exclusive clip MAFS Season 15 premiere, it's easy to see how Morgan and Binh might have a hefty learning curve once they make it to the altar. During the bachelor and bachelorette parties, which appear to happen at the same time, Morgan and Binh discuss sex with their friends.

Morgan says she expects Binh to "initiate" it with her, while Binh seems more than willing to let her take the lead. And neither of them knows what the other expects.