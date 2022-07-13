Here's Where You Can Find This Season's 'Married at First Sight' Cast on Instagram
Now that Season 15 of Married at First Sight is here, reality TV lovers are excited to find out about all the new couples. The experts on the show work hard to pair singles they think would be happy together in arranged marriages, and viewers get to watch to see how well the matchmakers actually did.
Every season of Married at First Sight has been filled to the brim with intrigue and drama so far. Season 15 is undoubtedly following that pattern. Here’s where you can find the majority of the cast on Instagram.
Stacia and Nate
For Stacia, trusting the experts to find a perfect romantic match was the smartest choice to make. She works as an accountant, blogger, and social media influencer. Her Instagram is @stac1a_d.
Nate was paired with Stacia for Season 15 of Married at First Sight. To join the show, he claimed he was interested in taking marriage seriously for the first time in his life. Unfortunately, he’s not on Instagram.
Morgan and Binh
The one thing Morgan knew she wanted when she signed up to be on Married at First Sight was a husband she could trust. Did the experts deliver? She can be found on Instagram at @missmorgan1337.
Fans of Season 15 will be able to follow her husband Binh on Instagram also. His username is @binhinspiring. He was paired with Morgan –– and only time will tell if their romance will last.
Alexis and Justin
Alexis revealed to the experts on Married at First Sight that three men have proposed to her in the past. None of those people were the right match for her though. Since her relationships haven’t worked out before, she was willing to take a leap and marry a total stranger. As of now, she doesn’t have an Instagram.
Just like Alexis, Justin also doesn’t have an Instagram for fans of the show to check out. He works as a marketing consultant and he knew he wanted the chance to meet someone special. The experts paired him with Alexis since they share several things in common.
Mitch and Krysten
Anyone who wants to keep up with Mitch from Season 15 can follow him on Instagram at @sitchellmilverstein. Although he revealed to the experts that he’s never experienced a serious relationship in the past, he also explained that he was ready for marriage.
Krysten was paired with Mitch after signing up to be part of Season 15. As of now, she’s not on Instagram. It’s possible she might create an account after the show finishes airing.
Miguel and Lindy
At 35 years old, Miguel has taken a huge leap by joining the cast of Married at First Sight. He considers himself to be a true monogamist which means he invests his entire heart into his romantic relationships.
He’s not on Instagram right now though. The woman Miguel was matched with is Lindy. She’s not on Instagram either, so viewers will have to get to know her better while watching episodes of Season 15.
You can watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.