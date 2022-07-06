Krysten and Mitch Are From 'Married at First Sight' Season 15 –– Are They Still Together?
Is there another reality TV show as chaotic and trifling as Married at First Sight? It's arguably one of the most cringe-worthy yet entertaining reality TV shows to air in the history of television. Now that Season 15 is finally here, viewers are curious to know if any of the couples are still married today.
One couple, in particular, has fans asking tons of questions. We are referring to none other than Krysten and Mitch. Here’s an update on where the Season 15 couple stands today.
Are Kyrsten and Mitch still together after 'Married at First Sight' Season 15?
The whirlwind romance between Krysten and Mitch makes sense to viewers since they both seemed to be ready for true love as they were prepping for their time on the show. Krysten candidly revealed her reasons for joining the show with the camera crew. She said, “San Diego is filled with beaches, sunshine, and attractive men who just seem like they never want to grow up.”
Instead of continually putting herself out there in the world of casual dating, she was ready to jump into an arranged marriage. Mitch, similarly, was also ready to meet his one true love. His reason for joining the cast of Married at First Sight for Season 15? He told the cameras in the teaser trailer, “I had a great life, but the only thing missing was a partner."
One thing Krysten and Mitch did not share upon getting married was their familiarity with the reality TV show that brought them together. She excitedly admitted that she was a huge fan of Married at First Sight and had binge-watched every episode and season before being cast on the show.
Mitch, on the other hand, revealed he had no history or experience watching the show. In fact, he never even heard of it.
Fortunately for Krysten and Mitch, they both entered the experiment with supportive friends and family members. Married at First Sight has shed light on individuals who are excited to tie the knot but don’t have support from their loved ones along the way.
That wasn’t the case for Krysten and Mitch.
Each season of Married at First Sight releases a reunion special five to six months after the season comes to an end. During that reunion special, it’s revealed which couples have chosen to stay married and which have broken up. Fans of Krysten and Mitch who are holding out hope that they’re going to make it work for the long haul will have to wait until the reunion special airs to find out.
Here’s what else 'Married at First Sight' fans should know about Krysten and Mitch.
There have been plenty of couples in the history of Married at First Sight who didn’t get along due to a lack of attraction. Fortunately for Krysten and Mitch, they both seemed to immediately be attracted to each other.
Physical attraction is an important step when forming a deeper connection for most human beings, even though the show's love experts try to deny that fact.
Watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.