Binh and Morgan Have Different Ideas About How to Spend Money on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE)
It's normal to have differing opinions on things with your spouse. But for some couples, opposing ideas about money might become deal-breakers in the long run. Because when Married at First Sight couple Binh and Morgan share their ideas about money in the Season 15 premiere, it seems like the biggest hurdle they'll face as a married couple.
In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Binh shared what he thought about Morgan's views on money and explained how growing up in low income shaped how he feels about money now. It certainly makes sense, and being frugal isn't a bad quality to have. It just might cause Morgan and Binh to butt heads once the wedding high wears off.
Binh and Morgan from 'Married at First Sight' have different views on spending money.
In the Season 15 premiere of Married at First Sight, Morgan talks about how she would like to spend money on trips and experiences and see the world. The episode then cuts to a scene where Binh calls himself frugal and explains how he views finances. He prefers to spend money on necessities and save money in order to prepare for the future.
Something tells us there's a middle ground in there somewhere where they can come to an agreement. But it probably won't be before they clash over their opinions about money. To be fair, though, Binh did share with us that he understands where Morgan is coming from.
"Morgan's feelings are valid," Binh said. "But I have also developed a mindset that was conditioned from my immigrant parents to save and spend only when you have to. I also understand that I work hard for my money and I want my money to work hard for me with investments and creating multiple sources of income to where the side hustles pay for things like travel."
Binh is passionate about his volunteer work.
Binh is an engineer and personal trainer, but he also shares in the season premiere that he once took part in some volunteer work in Peru. He explained to us that the two-week period with an orphanage was "one of the best experiences" of his life. The trip led him to volunteer at an elementary school in El Cajon, Calif., every other Friday until the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Growing up in a low socioeconomic area not feeling like I had a role model, I always wanted to be that for somebody. Whether it was my nephews, kids, or people coming from the same circumstances as me, it's always something I envisioned doing," Binh shared with us. "That experience truly taught me that the best thing you can do for somebody is to put a smile on their face and inspire them in your own unique way."
Do Binh and Morgan get married on 'MAFS'?
A promo for the July 13 episode of MAFS reveals that Morgan and Binh's wedding is postponed due to Binh's positive COVID-19 test, but when Dr. Pepper Schwartz calls Morgan to let her know, she uses the word postponed, rather than canceled.
So, chances are, they do get married this season. It might just be the last wedding we see before the couples leave for the group honeymoon.
You can watch Married at First Sight on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.