Erik Lake Got Divorced Three Years Before He Appeared on 'Married at First Sight'

Though the format of Married at First Sight has largely stayed the same since it first premiered in 2014, there are a few key changes that have made all the difference. For one thing, the men and women now interact together as a group throughout the season, instead of remaining separated.

Another difference is that there's more variety with the cast members' experiences. For Season 12 star Erik Lake, MAFS won't be the first time he's walked down the aisle.

The 34-year-old military veteran and pilot was candid from the start about his past failed marriage. But, it remains to be seen if it will prove to be an issue for his new bride, Virginia Coombs.

Who was Erik's first wife? Read on to find out if her identity has been publicly revealed.