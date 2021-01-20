Ryan and Clara Discuss Their Fears in 'Married at First Sight' Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

In the clip, Clara admits that her fears involve not feeling mutual love for her new husband. They are already married at this point, but they also have some time to figure out if they can fall in love before Decision Day when they make the choice to stay married or get a divorce.

Ryan seems a little taken aback by Clara's concerns, which could make for some uncomfortable drama early on. But Clara also hints that because they both have strong personalities, they'll have a lot of fun — of course, that could go one of two ways.

Either their potentially similar personalities bounce well off each other or they clash horribly. Sometimes, the experts match people because of their opposite personalities. They might have dropped the ball with these two.