Which Couples From 'Married at First Sight: Australia' Are Still Together?

After going on honeymoons, moving in together, and facing the regular woes and excitements of newlywed life, the couples then decide whether or not they want to stay married on Decision Day .

The premise of the Married at First Sight franchise is that matchmakers link applicants together based on their relationship values, their physical types, and their lifestyles. The successful pairs made by said experts then meet at the altar on their wedding day.

For the first time, Married at First Sight: Australia has made its way across the world. The seventh season is debuting in front of American audiences, and a whopping 12 Aussie couples will say "I do" as the series unfolds.

Unsurprisingly, there are not many couples who have managed to make their marriages work outside of the show, despite whatever initial choice they make on Decision Day.

Are any of the Married at First Sight: Australia couples still together from Season 7? While the show is currently airing the wedding episodes in the U.S., there's a lot of drama that is set to occur, and many of the matches have since split.

Unlike the American version, the Australian couples don't legally marry; instead, they partake in a commitment ceremony. Each week, they have a check-in, during which time they decide if they want to continue with the process.

Lizzie Sobinoff and Sebastian "Seb" Guilhaus

Though the two were one of the last couples to meet and commit to one another, Seb and Lizzie decided to stay together on Decision Day. Seb and Lizzie made a go of their romance for quite some time, and viewers were convinced that Lizzie had finally found her happiness (she had appeared on the series in a previous season). After all, the two even went Instagram official in their respective bios. But, the couple announced their breakup in January of 2021.

"We have mutually decided to end our relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. We want to thank everyone for the endless support we have received on our platforms," Lizzie wrote in her Instagram statement. "Please be kind and respectful. We are aware you have followed parts of our journey, but please remember we are real people, and we are both navigating our way through this time to the best of our abilities."

The reality star asked followers to go easy on her and Seb. "Naturally we are both aware there will be countless rumours and so on. Again, we are both navigating our way through this time so please be respectful and we won't be allowing comments on this post. It is still fresh for us both, we just know there has been some curiosity as we have shared parts of our relationship online and we met on national television," she continued.

Lizzie then hinted that their breakup was amicable. "We are both respectful of each other and are still involved in each other’s lives. We both have cherished each other and have grown together," she concluded. "We would like to send love and well wishes to all." Seb posted the same photo, and he tweaked the caption to be from his point of view.