Danielle's Second Pregnancy Is Well Underway on 'MAFS: Couples' Cam' (EXCLUSIVE)

Before they appeared in Season 2 of Couples' Cam, Danielle and Bobby had one baby, a little girl. Then, when Season 2 rolled around, they were able to share Danielle's second pregnancy with their fans. However, in the clip, Danielle expresses some worry over signs of HELLP syndrome, or extremely high and dangerous blood pressure, setting in.

"I just got in bed for the night and I'm waiting on Bobby," Danielle explains in the clip. "I'm starting to freak out a little bit. Probably around noon today, I started feeling some pretty strong contractions, and they're definitely not Braxton Hicks."

She goes on to explain that the contractions feel extremely painful and are unlike what she felt in terms of false labor pains with her first baby, Olivia.