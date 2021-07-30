'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' Star Martell Holt Has an Impressive Net Worth

Season 3 of Love & Marriage: Huntsville kicked off on July 17, 2021. If Season 2 is anything to go by, fans can safely expect an entire batch of episodes that are bursting at the seams with drama.

The hit show features stars like Martell Holt, a self-described custom home builder and author who recently went through a majestically messy divorce from Melody, the mother of his four children. So, did the legal proceedings impact his net worth at all? How much do his personal assets come to?