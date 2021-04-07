Logo
Sweet Home Alabama TikTok
"Sweet Home Alabama" Has a Dark Meaning That Has Left Some TikTok Creators Outraged

Apr. 7 2021

If you consider yourself a TikTok expert, then you know that it’s a common occurrence for dark and inappropriate jokes or challenges to gain traction on the platform. From the George Floyd Challenge and the Skullbreaker Challenge, to COVID-19 patients taking shots of Everclear, the app has had its share of cringeworthy moments. And now it looks like the platform has birthed another inappropriate trend: Sweet Home Alabama.

Reading the words "Sweet Home Alabama," you’re probably thinking of the popular Lynyrd Skynyrd song with the same name. However, TikTok has revamped its memory by adding a dark twist to videos. So, what exactly does "Sweet Home Alabama" mean? Read on to get answers.

"Sweet Home Alabama" is used on TikTok when making incest jokes.

Like many TikTok trends, the dark meaning of "Sweet Home Alabama" on the app ties into a meme. And while there could be various interpretations of many memes and videos on the app, this trend is pretty clear-cut for creators. 

sweet home alabama tiktok
Source: TikTok

According to HashtagHyena, it involves a meme that is used to make an incest-type joke aimed at Southern people on the platform.

Typically, these videos start with creators playing the song in the background. As the song plays, the user will act out something people find weird or funny, while keeping to the incestuous theme. 

Naturally, you would think that many people would be grossed out or offended, but like many TikTok trends, thousands of people have continued to jump on the bandwagon. 

Source: TikTok
Who created the meme of the "Sweet Home Alabama" song?

Everyone is wondering who exactly is behind creating the meme of the popular hit. And at this time, it’s unclear which TikToker is behind it.

HashtagHyena reports that a YouTube user called sweetboimemes uploaded tons of Sweet Home Alabama memes in the start of November 2018. Another YouTuber, Whiztv, created his own interpretation that garnered over 60,000 views. 

And as we all know, once any trend or challenge gets views on one social media platform, it’s only a matter of time before it spreads like wildfire to the others. 

Source: Twitter

However, many people on Twitter have been sounding off about the trend. Several have argued that incestuous content is disgusting and should be banned from the platform.

Of course, there are other users on Twitter who simply think it's nothing more than a joke. 

While TikTok's support team has yet to speak out against the trend, they may very well do so within the next few days. After all, there are a lot of dangerous trends and challenges that have cost people their lives. 

Source: Twitter

With that said, since the Sweet Home Alabama trend borders on a crime, it's safe to say that TikTok’s PR team may very well call for users to stop posting that type of content on the app. People on Twitter have also begun to call for TikTok to take action.

So, we’ll just have to play a waiting game to see how the Sweet Home Alabama trend is handled by the app. 

