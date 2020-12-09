Glenn Summerford Is Paying for His Crimes After the Events of 'Alabama Snake'

Luckily, Darlene Summerford was able to escape when Glenn Summerford forced her hand into the snake cage and she sought help. Glenn Summerford claimed she cheated on him and that was his reason for taking her to the snake cage. But she later testified that he wanted to marry another woman, so according to her, he figured the easiest way to do that was for her to die.

"He took a pipe and hit the cages real hard, so the snakes got real mad and then grabbed me by the hair and said he would push my face in there if I didn’t stick my hand in there," she said in court. "He said I had to die because he wanted to marry another woman."

Regardless of the fact that both of them denied having extramarital affairs or ideas of them, Glenn Summerford was found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to prison.