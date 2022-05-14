‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Made a Historic Move With Her Broadway Play

‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Made a Historic Move With Her Broadway PlayBy Elizabeth Randolph
May. 13 2022, Published 10:22 p.m. ET
Many fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta know that Kandi Burruss has several passions, including her husband, Todd Tucker, her children, a nice meal, and an even bigger check. The longtime Bravo star has developed multiple projects outside of her Housewives fame. After her first season, she began pitching other spinoffs and got them greenlit by the network. Kandi also started acting on other shows and movies like Lifetime’s 2022 film, Envy.
After over a decade of being a reality TV star and entrepreneur, the singer-songwriter took on a new challenge by taking her talents to Broadway. During Season 14 of RHOA, viewers will see Kandi prepare for her play, Thoughts of a Colored Man, debut. Here’s everything we know about the historic special and Kandi’s involvement.
What to know about Kandi Burruss’s role in the play, ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man.’
Following RHOA’s Season 13 finale, Kandi announced her latest non-reality venture. She signed on as a producer of Thoughts of a Colored Man, a play highlighting the "vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century." Kandi signed on to produce the play alongside Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization, per Deadline.
The show, which debuted at the Nederlander Theatre in Oct. 2021, is the first Broadway production written, directed, and produced by Black artists. It also has all-Black male leads such as Tristan “Mack” Wilds and Luke James at the helm. Before its official debut, Kandi shared why she decided to add producer to her many achievements.
"To be a part of the first production starring all Black men, a Black writer, a Black director, a Black lead producing team, it's an amazing feeling because, throughout my life, I want to know that I've been able to make a difference and help people be seen," Kandi told E! News in Nov. 2021. "This is our opportunity to mix it up, make people smile, and bring people to the theater who haven't always felt that they were represented."
‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ isn’t Kandi Burruss’s first stage production.
While Thoughts of a Colored Man was a new challenge for Kandi, she had a few test runs before she put her producer hat on. In 2014, she wrote, produced, and starred in her play, A Mother’s Love. The play was loosely based on Kandi’s real-life relationship with her mom, Mama Joyce. Throughout her time on RHOA, fans have seen Mama Joyce object to Kandi and Todd’s marriage.
Fortunately for Kandi, Thoughts of a Colored Man seemingly has no connections to her real life. Also, being behind the camera allowed The Chi star to see the entertainment industry differently after over 30 years in the business.
“I know a lot of people may know me from the creative side or in front of cameras, but it's just important for me to learn the behind-the-scenes portion of whatever I do," Kandi added in her E! News interview. "When I had the opportunity to come back to the show as a producer, I was so excited because I love theater, and I love Broadway."
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST.