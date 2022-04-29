'Kandi and the Gang' Cast Instagrams: Find Them HereBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 29 2022, Published 5:46 p.m. ET
Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta's fan-favorite Kandi Burruss already expected her spinoff series, Kandi & the Gang, to be a success. After all, Kandi is shining a light on her and husband Todd Tucker’s restaurant Old Lady Gang, and giving us the restaurant drama we live for.
Ever since the reality TV series' premiere on March 6, 2022, viewers have become obsessed with the employees of Old Lady Gang. Aside from the staff trying their best to make a great impression on Kandi and Todd, the workers are juggling work friendships and relationships while dealing with their personal lives. Not to mention, the original Old Lady Gang Mama Joyce, Aunt Bertha, and Aunt Nora are not easy to please.
Still, the series has become another hit from the network with the cast members gaining popularity on social media and beyond. So, if you’re ready to keep up with the cast of Old Lady Gang on Instagram, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s dive right in!
Aunt Bertha (Original Old Lady Gang member)
Aunt Bertha may not be as active on Instagram as fan may like, but she serves up a heart serving of shade on Kandi & the Gang. Aunt Bertha is truly a loving and warm woman, but she's not afraid to give the workers a tongue-lashing when necessary. And we love a queen who can effortlessly put someone in their place.
Aunt Nora (Original Old Lady Gang member)
Aunt Nora is the true epitome of a feisty yet lovable woman. It's no secret that Aunt Nora means business when it comes to running Old Lady gang like a well-oiled machine, so there are times where she can butt heads with the fellow employees. Still, her sharp shade has made her a fan-favorite.
Mama Joyce (Original Old Lady Gang member)
Fans of RHOA are likely familiar with Mama Joyce. Not only can fans see where Kandi gets her world-class shade from, we also see where she gets her beauty from too. Mama Joyce is a breath of fresh air who keeps it real, no matter what the cost.
Brandon Black
Brandon Black is the manager at OLG. Even though he manages the day-to-day operations of the restaurant, he's not above criticism from Kandi, Todd, and the original OLG. Brandon makes it a point to post plenty of fitness content and promo for the show. While Brandon currently has nearly 11K followers on Instagram, we're sure that his follower count will rise in no time.
Melvin Jones (Chef and Culinary Manager)
Melvin, who is Aunt Bertha's grandson, works at OLG as the chef and culinary manager. On Instagram, Melvin frequently shares snaps of himself hanging out with his fellow co-workers while giving followers tons of food porn to swoon over.
Shawndreca Robinson (Hostess)
Shawndreca Robinson is a hostess at OLG. Aside from working at the Atlanta hotspot, Shawndreca currently has a sunglasses brand, Shades By Drea, and teaches folks how to swim in her spare time. Who doesn't love a multitasking queen?
Rashad Roles (Host)
Rashad Roles is dubbed as the "youngest and flyest" for good reason. One quick scroll through Rashad's Instagram page shows the newly minted reality star donning fashionable attire and sharing snapshots of his expertise as a fashion coordinator.
Patrick Dallas (Parking Lot Manager)
Patrick may very well hold the title of the finest parking lot manager you have ever laid eyes on. Patrick's good looks and charming nature have viewers calling him a ladies' man. And since he's already been involved with Shawndreca and is now dating Safari Foxe, the drama is never-ending. However, it appears that Patrick is quite the accomplished man as he also works as a luxury realtor.
Brian Redmond (Former Bartender and Current Server)
Everyone loves Brian! The former bartender and current server is a comical breath of fresh air who keeps everyone entertained — from the staff to the customers. Brian frequently posts comedy and singing videos for his followers on Instagram. And with over 26K followers, he is sure to see his following multiply over time.
Dom' Unique Variety (Bartender)
Dom' Unique is a ball of fun. The beauty works at OLG as a bartender and even does dancing on the side. She's all about having a good time which can be seen throughout her Instagram page. She recently celebrated earning 20K followers on Instagram.
DonJuan Clark
DonJuan is a man who needs no introduction. DonJuan has been by Kandi's side since her early days on RHOA and has become a favorite of many fans. He has no qualms about telling the truth with some spicy shade and a smile on his face. Plus, he's the definition of a loyal friend.
Torin Mitchell
Torin is another lovable addition to Kandi & the Gang. Tori has a passion for the restaurant business and is also a jack of all trades with expertise in event planning, interior design, and being a dinner party enthusiast.