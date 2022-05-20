'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora on Her Marriage: "We Are Working to Be Better" (EXCLUSIVE)

Of course, Drew will always feel grateful and privileged to call herself an Atlanta housewife, but she did admit that she sometimes questions if she shows the world too much.

“It’s always a thought like, ‘Are we showing too much?’” Drew exclusively told Distractify. “I mean, we were new. We weren't at the level of knowing how to concoct a story. I want people to see who I am as a mother, a wife, a friend, a daughter, and I made a conscious effort to just be more vulnerable here.”