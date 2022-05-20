'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora on Her Marriage: "We Are Working to Be Better" (EXCLUSIVE)By Tatayana Yomary
May. 20 2022, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
Avid viewers of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta know that relationship issues are always a hot topic. Over the years, viewers have watched couples deal with cheating scandals, financial issues, separations, and more. And unfortunately, second-time peach holder Drew Sidora is feeling the heat with her marriage to Ralph Pittman Jr.
In Season 13, The Game star was vocal about her issues with Ralph going to Tampa, Fla. for three days without telling her. Although Drew and Ralph were able to get over that hump, it appears that Season 14 is revealing more serious issues between the couple. Social media users have called out Ralph for the way he talks to Drew. And now, fans are calling for Drew to divorce her husband.
So, will Drew Sidora divorce her husband? In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the 37-year-old is setting the record straight about her marriage with Ralph and what fans can expect as Season 14 continues.
Drew and Ralph are currently going through marriage counseling to work out their issues.
Marriage is a major commitment. It’s not something that you easily give up on when things get tough, and Drew is keeping her promise in her union to Ralph.
It’s no secret that the Pittmans have dominated the Housewives section of Twitter recently. And after an episode showcased a heated argument between Ralph and Drew about his assistant — along with a romantic night out that went left — fans have their pitchforks ready. The general consensus on social media is that Drew should divorce Ralph. But, the songstress has no plans of ending her marriage.
“Yes, he can be an a--hole,” Drew exclusively told Distractify. “He admitted to that, he has owned his junk. But, he is who he is. And he showed me other things. So, we are actively in counseling because I'm not going to sit here and act like our marriage is perfect. We are working to be better.”
In fact, Drew opened up about realizing her own faults with how she communicates with Ralph and how she can sometimes trigger him. Drew shared that viewers will hopefully see the couple go through marriage counseling on Season 14 of RHOA.
“You'll see us go to marriage counseling and we're still in marriage counseling,” Drew told us. “And I feel like he is putting forth the effort to try to communicate softer. And I appreciate him for showing up to marriage counseling.
"I appreciate him for acknowledging his faults and wanting to stay here because he can leave. Neither one of us are holding each other or tying each other to this marriage. So I appreciate someone that he's willing to stick it out and go through those valleys."
Drew also shared her belief that “people give up too easily on marriage.” And while she and Ralph are far from perfect, they will continue to work on their marriage, especially because Drew doesn’t believe in divorce.
Drew has questioned whether she’s shown too much of her life on 'RHOA.'
Fans are obsessed with RHOA because we get to see beautiful, accomplished women showcasing their personal and professional lives. While the housewives have to take the good with the bad, it can sometimes be a little too much to bear. And Drew is living proof.
Of course, Drew will always feel grateful and privileged to call herself an Atlanta housewife, but she did admit that she sometimes questions if she shows the world too much.
“It’s always a thought like, ‘Are we showing too much?’” Drew exclusively told Distractify. “I mean, we were new. We weren't at the level of knowing how to concoct a story. I want people to see who I am as a mother, a wife, a friend, a daughter, and I made a conscious effort to just be more vulnerable here.”
Despite the backlash Drew and Ralph are receiving about their marriage, the star is remaining true to herself.
"I do say like, ‘Maybe I'm being too real,' but then I'm like, 'No, this is what I'm really going through,'" Drew told us. "And if people don't like it, oh, well. But if people are inspired, learn something, or can relate, then that's what’s up."
Drew shared that Ralph is a man of multiple layers. And while he does have his faults, Drew said that Ralph is an exceptional father, businessman, musician, and he’s funny. So, hopefully, viewers will be able to see those sides of Ralph as Season 14 continues.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.