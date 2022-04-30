Even though Kenya’s comment hurt Drew, she said she had other reasons for deciding to go under the knife. The Step Up star said she had been struggling with a hernia for years and was suffering through debilitating cramps throughout all of Season 13. "I was taking pain medication for these intense cramps," she told Us Weekly. "And I was like, ‘I don’t wanna go through that this time.'”

Drew chose to get a mommy makeover to not only address cosmetic issues, but also the ones affecting her health.

"I did everything... It was like the [whole] package," she explained. "Boobs back in place — you know, make them a little smaller cause I was having neck issues — and then I had a hernia, and so they did a hernia repair and a tummy tuck. That was it. I was good. I’m happy."