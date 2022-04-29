Are 'RHOA' Stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Still Together?

Less than a year after the thirteenth season wrapped up with a three-part reunion, The Real Housewives of Atlanta is officially back for Season 14. The lineup of Georgia peach holders looks a bit different this time around, as Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams did not return to the hit franchise.

Longtime stars Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore are returning to the show, and familiar faces Sherée Whitfield and Marlo Hampton have snagged full-time roles as well.