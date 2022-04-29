Are 'RHOA' Stars Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Still Together?By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 29 2022, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Less than a year after the thirteenth season wrapped up with a three-part reunion, The Real Housewives of Atlanta is officially back for Season 14. The lineup of Georgia peach holders looks a bit different this time around, as Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams did not return to the hit franchise.
Longtime stars Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore are returning to the show, and familiar faces Sherée Whitfield and Marlo Hampton have snagged full-time roles as well.
Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross is new to the cast for Season 14, and she's connected to the group through her friendship with Season 13 addition Drew Sidora.
The Step Up actress is back for a second season, which hopefully won't be a sophomore slump — especially when it comes to her marriage to Ralph Pittman Jr.
During her first season on the Bravo series, Drew chronicled her trust issues with her husband after he went to Tampa, Fla. for three days without telling her. Though it seemed like the two were in a better place by the time the Season 13 reunion rolled around, a trailer for the latest season indicates that there will be more drama between them.
Are Drew and Ralph still together after filming RHOA Season 14? Read on for the latest in their relationship.
Are Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman still together?
After Ralph's impromptu Tampa trip caused a stir on his wedding anniversary to Drew, the spouses went to counseling to work on their trust and communication issues.
However, their marriage will, once again, be back on display on the new season of RHOA. The trailer reveals that a woman texted Ralph to offer him a massage — much to Drew's disappointment.
"If you ever were to find something in my phone where a guy was like, 'Yo, I could come give you a massage,' you would have a problem with that," Drew says in the teaser clip.
"She saw something, [and] didn't understand the context," her husband explains in a different scene about Drew's reaction to the text.
Though Ralph and Drew will continue to feature their relationship ups and downs on the show, the two are still together after filming. The spouses frequently share photos with each other on their respective public Instagram feeds.
Drew and Ralph will celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary Aug. 22, 2022.
How did Drew meet her husband, Ralph?
The RHOA star, who rose to fame as an actress in the likes of White Chicks, Wild Hogs, and That's So Raven, was previously in a relationship with music producer Ricky Brascom. While Drew was pregnant with their son, Josiah "JoJo" Jordan in 2011, Ricky ended the relationship.
Just a few years later, in 2013, Drew met her now-husband, Ralph. According to ScreenRant, Drew was promoting her television film CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story at the time.
Drew and Ralph went out for the first time a few months later, and Ralph popped the question about three months after their initial date. The couple wed in August of 2014.
The spouses have since welcomed two kids together, Machai and Aniya.
While Ralph and Drew's social media posts indicate that they are in a good place now, it remains to be seen how the massage drama will play out on the show.
New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.