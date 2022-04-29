Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta marks the second return of former cast member Shereé Whitfield, and the long-awaited promotion of longtime friend Marlo Hampton, but there's one new peach holder who is set to make waves on the popular Bravo franchise: Sanya Richards-Ross.

Sanya may be new to the group as the only true fresh face on the 14th season, but she's used to a life in the spotlight.