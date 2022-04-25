The show’s description followed “four-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist, track-and-field superstar Sanya Richards-Ross as she reveals her fast-paced life and high-profile marriage.” Unfortunately, the network canceled the series after only six episodes. Nonetheless, Sanya seems to be an excellent fit for RHOA, at least judging from Instagram, where she’s been spending more and more time with stars Kandi and Sheree.

Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo.