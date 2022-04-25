Logo
Home > Realitytv > The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Sanya Richards-Ross from 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'
Source: Getty Images

What Is ‘RHOA’ Newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross’s Net Worth?

By

Apr. 25 2022, Published 7:12 p.m. ET

While many The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers are excited for Marlo Hampton to receive her coveted peach in Season 14 after spending a decade as a “friend” of the franchise, Sanya Richards-Ross’s debut is entirely fresh. Unlike Marlo, Sanya hasn’t been around fellow RHOA cast members Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Sheree Whitfield, and Kenya Moore long. However, the athlete’s name already made headlines following her success at the Olympics in the early 2000s.

Additionally, Sanya got her feet wet in reality TV before joining RHOA. Here’s what we've discovered about the RHOA newcomer’s net worth and how she earns her money.

Sanya Richars-Ross smiling during a 'RHOA' Season 14 promotional shoot.
Source: Bravo
What is ‘RHOA’ star Sanya Richards-Ross’s net worth?

Sanya’s net worth currently sits at $2.5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2003, Sanya started competing in the Olympics after being praised for her high school and college track-and-field talents. The athlete earned three consecutive gold medals in the team relay for the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Games during her tenure. Sanya also earned individual bronze and gold medals in the Women's 400m competition in 2008 and 2012.

Sanya Richards-Ross

Athlete, entrepreneur, and reality star

Net worth: $2.5 million

Sanya Richards-Ross is a six-time U.S. national champion and earned Olympic bronze and gold medals between 2003 and 2012. Following her 2016 retirement, Sanya went on to work as an ambassador for Nike and as an entrepreneur. Sanya also shares one child with her husband, Aaron Ross, whom she married in 2010.

Birthdate: Feb. 26, 1985

Birthplace: Kingston, Jamaica

Birth name: Sanya Richards

Father: Sharon Richards

Mother: Archie Richards

Marriages: Aaron Ross (m.2010)

Children: Aaron Jermaine Ross II

Since retiring from track and field in 2016, Sanya has continued earning money through other projects, according to her website. In 2016, she began working as a sports analyst and covered the 2016 London Olympics. She’s also written three books – Chasing Grace, Right on Track, and Run With Me! —while working with Nike as a brand ambassador. Additionally, Sanya owns a chauffeur service called Ross Elite Chauffeur Service and a luxury extensions line, Rich Hair Collection.

Sanya Richards-Ross had a WeTV reality show before joining ‘RHOA.’

While RHOA Season 14 is Sanya’s first foray with the Bravo hit, she isn’t a stranger to reality TV. In 2013, she and her husband, NFL star Aaron Ross, launched their WeTV reality show, Sanya’s Glam and Gold.

The show’s description followed “four-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist, track-and-field superstar Sanya Richards-Ross as she reveals her fast-paced life and high-profile marriage.” Unfortunately, the network canceled the series after only six episodes. Nonetheless, Sanya seems to be an excellent fit for RHOA, at least judging from Instagram, where she’s been spending more and more time with stars Kandi and Sheree.

Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

