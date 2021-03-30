'Real Housewives of Atlanta's Drew Sidora May Need a Hysterectomy

If you’re an avid watcher of the Bravo hit series Real Housewives of Atlanta , then you know that the cast members always throw out jabs and digs at one another during arguments. From accusing cast members of prostitution to not being a good friend and pimping out their daughters for John Legend tickets to jabs at their appearance, the ladies can be truly relentless. And during the last episode of Season 13, the gloves came all the way off.

It’s no secret that Drew Sidora and Kenya Moore are at odds. And while watching the last episode, Kenya threw a diss Drew’s way about her appearance. While this is typical behavior of the ladies, it turns out that Drew is actually suffering from a pre-existing health condition. And now fans are interested in learning about Drew’s health and what exactly is going on. Here’s everything we know.

#RHOA Drew’s attitude towards Kenya is ridiculous. Although @KenyaMoore child looks and is out of place I wouldn’t if I was her twerk for a hotel room while my toddler is watching me.

Kenya is not perfect but one thing I’ve noticed from the second she became a housewife is that EVERYONE NOTICES HER REACTION but pretends to be blind for the REASON she’s reacting...

Fans quickly chimed in agreeing with Kenya while others said that Kenya should not be body-shaming Drew. However, one fan pointed out that many people always come down on Kenya for clapping back at someone but never acknowledge what the other cast member has done to her.

Of course, while watching, Kenya was not pleased and threw some major shade Drew’s way. In a tweet, Kenya uploaded a photo of Drew and said that she “needs to pay for a tummy tuck.”

“What’s the problem? Girl, you paid for that booty, bounce it,” Drew said in a confessional.

Apparently, the ladies were having a “booty bounce” contest in which Kenya decided to not participate. And in true Drew nature, she took the moment to throw a dig Kenya’s way.

While the drama on Real Housewives of Atlanta usually takes place on the episodes, social media was on one as fans and cast members alike watched the latest episode. Drew took aim at Kenya — calling her out for her derriere — and of course, Kenya retaliated.

Drew revealed that she has a pre-existing condition and may actually need a hysterectomy.

While social media is hot with fans still chiming in on the last episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew was very offended by what Kenya said via Twitter.

According to Page Six, Drew revealed that she is dealing with a uterine condition that can affect her appearance. In fact, she claims that she might need a hysterectomy after being diagnosed in 2020 with adenomyosis — a condition that happens when the tissue that lines the uterus grows into its own walls.

“What I’m dealing with as a woman, as a mother … this is serious for me,” Drew told the publication. And while we all are sympathetic to her condition, that doesn’t mean that Kenya was necessarily wrong for getting upset. When it comes to arguing among one another, there are very few rules. And the ladies are all known to go under the belt.

So, while it is unfortunate that Drew is dealing with a condition, she did open the door to be shady with Kenya. As they say, don't start nothing, won't be nothing.

Porsha and Drew need another storyline other than @KenyaMoore. It's boring AF. Neither of them have a relationship with her so all this reaching is annoying. Speculation talk amongst morons. #RHOA — Reality TV Bliss (@RealityTVBliss) March 29, 2021 Source: Twitter