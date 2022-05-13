The Biggest Villains of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' — Ranked

The Biggest Villains of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' — RankedBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 13 2022, Published 4:09 p.m. ET
Like it or love it, Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta is widely considered the franchise's top-rated spinoff for good reason. Aside from giving users iconic scenes over the years — from the infamous Kandi Burruss and Porsha Wiiliams dungeon showdown to Kenya Moore’s fabulous “Gone With the Wind” twirl — the ladies have given audiences great TV for 13 seasons. And one element that has helped RHOA earn its coveted title is its villains.
Where would RHOA be without them? Over the years, fans have watched many of the women embrace the role, and others deny it. And with so much talk surrounding which woman takes the title of RHOA Season 14 villain, it’s only right that we explore all the villains in RHOA history. Here’s the 4-1-1.
4. Kim Zolciak-Bierman
Whew! Longtime RHOA fans know Kim to be one of the OG Housewives of the franchise. However, the entrepreneur has also held the title of villain for quite some time. Throughout five seasons on the show, plus guest appearances, Kim has often butted heads with many of her castmates, including Sheree Whitfield, who famously shifted Kim's wig in a heated debate. Kim also feuded with former Housewife Lisa Wu, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, and her frenemy Nene Leakes on numerous occasions. And of course, Kim and Kenya have bumped heads, which resulted in Nene also jumping in.
3. Nene Leakes
In the words of Andy Cohen, "RHOA is the house that Nene Leakes built." It's no secret that the beloved spinoff is Nene's baby and the fan favorite has given social media endless memes, hilarious quotes, and evergreen content that continues to live on. Even though Nene is missed by many fans, the star also had her time as a villain on the show. But while Nene was able to repair her friendship with Porsha Williams, some of her other friendships were unable to survive.
2. Marlo Hampton
For years, Ms. Marlo Hampton has been entertaining viewers despite only being on the show as Nene's friend. Marlo knows how to shake things up, while also giving viewers hilarious jokes that have become memes over the years. The wise-cracking fashionista has feuded with nearly every Housewife but has almost always managed to patch up those friendships. But as the most recently named peach holder, fans believe that Marlo may step into the role of villain for Season 14. Only time will tell.
1. Kenya Moore
It's safe to say that no one has played the villain role better than Kenya Moore! After coming in hot on Season 6, Kenya has always stood firm in her beliefs and has read the other girls at every turn. Kenya famously butted heads with Phaedra Parks over workout tapes and false accusations of making moves on Phaedra's then-husband, Apollo Nida. Kenya's long-standing feuds with Porsha also had fans picking sides. Plus, Kenya and Marlo have also had an on-and-off friendship due to their issues.
Despite Kenya's villain role, she has become a fan favorite in her own right. Kenya is witty, intelligent, personable, and has superior reading skills. They don't call Kenya the "shade assassin" for nothing.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.