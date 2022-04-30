Did Kenya Moore Ever Date Her 'DWTS' Partner, Brandon Armstrong?By Shannon Raphael
Apr. 29 2022, Published 9:15 p.m. ET
In the 10 years since Kenya Moore first joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers have seen the Miss USA winner go through her fair share of relationship woes.
From her relationship with Walter Jackson (which a few of her co-stars questioned), to her marriage and subsequent divorce from restaurateur Marc Daly, Kenya's supporters have longed for the reality star to find happiness.
On the May 1 premiere of RHOA Season 14, Kenya surprised viewers when she shared that her chemistry her Dancing with the Stars partner translated off-screen.
Kenya competed alongside partner Brandon Armstrong on the 30th season of the dance competition, but they were the sixth pair to be sent home. Following their elimination, Brandon and Kenya continued to spent time together, leading some fans to wonder if they ever actually dated.
Did Kenya Moore ever date her 'DWTS' partner, Brandon Armstrong?
While DWTS fans knew that Kenya and Brandon had a connection on the dancefloor, the former pageant queen hinted that there was potentially more going on between them during the RHOA Season 14 premiere.
"I love him so much, everything about him — his personality, he's giving, he's kind, very handsome," Kenya said about her partner during a confessional on the Season 14 premiere. "And he definitely knows how to move his hips."
Filming for RHOA Season 14 commenced shortly before Kenya's Oct. 25 DWTS elimination, and she introduced her co-stars, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Shereé Whitfield to Brandon on the first episode.
When Marlo and Kandi pointed out that it seemed like Kenya had a crush on Brandon, the mom of one decided to play it coy.
Once the reality star was sent home from DWTS, Brandon continued to spend time with Kenya in Atlanta.
However, it does not appear as if they ever actually dated, since Brandon was already in a relationship with his now-fiancé, Brylee Ivers, at the time.
The professional dancer made his relationship with the social media manager public on Valentine's Day of 2022, and he proposed to her with a 3.5 carat engagement ring just a few weeks later.
Though Brandon and Brylee only went public shortly before they confirmed their engagement, they have been together for a while.
According to People, the couple began dating in early 2021 after they first met on Instagram — which would have been long before Brandon ever danced with Kenya.
Is Kenya Moore dating anyone now?
The longtime RHOA star has not shared that she is in a relationship with anyone in particular, so it appears as if she is single at this time.
On the Season 14 premiere, Kenya confirmed that she was not officially divorced from Marc. She said that her ex had yet to sign the papers.
During a chat with Page Six in November of 2021, Kenya said that she was ready to move on following her split from Marc.
"What's liberating is to be able to live through it and come out better for it," the reality star said about her impending divorce. "I'm excited for this new chapter and this new life."
She also told the outlet that her ideal man would be an older version of her DWTS partner.
"He would be the prototype but older," she said about Brandon and their post-show friendship. "We're always going to be close. He's family now."
After showcasing the ups and downs in her marriage on the last few seasons of RHOA, Kenya will hopefully be living her best single life on Season 14.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.