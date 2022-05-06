The ‘RHOA’ Cast Reacts to NeNe Leakes’s Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo

Although she left The Real Housewives of Atlanta in September 2020, NeNe Leakes’s lawsuit against Andy Cohen, Bravo, Truly Original, True Entertainment, and NBCUniversal has kept her in the Housewives universe lately. In April 2022, NeNe’s case against Andy and the networks went public and showed that she’s suing the network for allegedly creating a racist and toxic work environment.

“NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not encouraged,” the suit read.