(l-r): Sheree Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, and Sanya Richards-Ross
Source: Bravo

The ‘RHOA’ Cast Reacts to NeNe Leakes’s Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen and Bravo

By

May. 5 2022, Published 10:27 p.m. ET

Although she left The Real Housewives of Atlanta in September 2020, NeNe Leakes’s lawsuit against Andy Cohen, Bravo, Truly Original, True Entertainment, and NBCUniversal has kept her in the Housewives universe lately. In April 2022, NeNe’s case against Andy and the networks went public and showed that she’s suing the network for allegedly creating a racist and toxic work environment.

“NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not encouraged,” the suit read.

NeNe’s lawsuit came amid the current cast — Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, Sheree Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, and Sanya Richards-Ross — prepping for the show’s latest season. Here’s how some cast members reacted to finding out about the case against their executives.

NeNe Leakes attending a red carpet event in August 2019.
Source: Getty Images
Kandi Burruss said she has “absolutely no opinion” about NeNe Leakes’s lawsuit.

Kandi and NeNe haven’t always been on the best of terms. While they had a rocky start in Season 2, the co-stars decided to patch things up once Kandi became pregnant with her and Todd Tucker’s son, Ace. But, by Season 12, the pair were off again after engaging in a social media war in 2020. At the time, NeNe bashed Bravo for always giving “only one person” a spinoff shortly after Kandi announced her sixth one with the network.

(l-r): NeNe Leakes and Kandi Burruss smiling at an event.
Source: Getty Images
The Kandi and the Gang star told TMZ NeNe called her a racial slur, which was her final straw with the Glee alum after their altercation. So, when asked about the lawsuit, Kandi made it clear that she didn’t want to publicly discuss NeNe or her allegations.

“I don’t think anything [of it],” Kandi told Page Six when asked about the case. “I don’t have anything to say about it. Never! Absolutely have no opinion.”

Marlo Hampton only has “love and kisses” for NeNe Leakes amid her lawsuit.

While celebrating her transition from “friend-of” RHOA to a primary peach holder, Marlo dodged sharing her thoughts about NeNe’s case against Bravo as much as possible. During an interview with Extra, the Le’Archive CEO turned a question about NeNe into another opportunity to reflect on her promotion.

“You know, we're going to leave that where it's at. Just sending my sister some love and kisses, and we're gonna keep talking about me and my peach and how it's my time to shine, baby."

(l-r): Marlo Hampton and NeNe Leakes embracing each other on the red carpet.
Source: Getty Images
Before her lawsuit, Marlo admitted she and NeNe’s relationship changed when she left RHOA. In April 2021, she said they were still friends but weren’t as close anymore. However, Marlo decided to give NeNe space and told The Jasmine Brand she never spills any “Housewives tea.”

“I do talk to her,” Marlo told the outlet. “We don’t talk as much as we used to because I just feel right now NeNe is going through — this was a huge part of her life. So, I feel that my sister’s just right now, going through getting her together.”

Sheree Whitfield said she didn't have issues with Bravo's work environment.

Sheree and NeNe helped pioneer RHOA back in 2008. And, like NeNe, Sheree has re-joined the cast several times. After leaving the show as a full-time housewife in 2012, she returned in 2015 as a “friend” and soon reclaimed her peach the following season. However, Sheree left the show in 2017 after wrapping Season 9, but made another deal to come back for Season 14.

While she’s had an on-again, off-again relationship with the network, Sheree said her reasons for leaving weren’t due to NeNe’s claims about Bravo’s work environment.

(l-r): NeNe Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, Lisa Wu, Kandi Burruss, and Kim Zolciak-Biermann on the red carpet of a Bravo event.
Source: Getty Images
Sheree also had nothing but positivity towards her former co-star.

“I’m staying far away from that,” Sheree told The Jasmine Brand in April 2022. “I have a great relationship with Bravo, and I haven't experienced what she’s experienced, but I wish her [NeNe] the best in all her endeavors.”

Although she isn't suing her directly, NeNe made several allegations against Sheree’s friend, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. In the lawsuit, NeNe claimed Kim, who is white, made multiple racist comments against her and other Black cast members on the show.

Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday nights at 8 p.m. EST.

