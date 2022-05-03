Who Is Marlo Hampton Dating? The ‘RHOA’ Star’s Billionaire Ex Bought Her a House

Who Is Marlo Hampton Dating? The ‘RHOA’ Star’s Billionaire Ex Bought Her a HouseBy Elizabeth Randolph
May. 2 2022, Published 8:39 p.m. ET
Since Marlo Hampton first appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she’s been on the receiving of a lot of questions and criticisms about her life. Many inquiries have been made regarding Marlo’s job, her decision to take in her nephews, and how she keeps herself in a Rolls Royce. As a long-time "friend" of the show, though, Marlo only had to share certain parts of her life with Bravo’s audience.
In RHOA Season 14, the Le’Archive CEO joined the cast as a full-time peach holder. Before her debut, Marlo teased that fans would see more of her dating journey during the season. However, viewers still haven’t seen the man she said bought the stunning townhouse she has now.
Who is the billionaire Marlo Hampton dated?
Although she’s never mentioned him by name, Marlo has said her billionaire ex-boyfriend is well-known amongst other billionaires. The St. Petersburg, Fla. native met the gentleman after he saw her at the boutique she owned at Perimeter Mall in Atlanta. Marlo told Wendy Williams that he came to the mall every day for six months and "watched" her from afar. Finally he decided to approach her on Valentine's Day and give her a card. From there, they were in a relationship.
The man in question — "the only white man I've ever dated," Marlo said — showered her with expensive gifts throughout their relationship, including her townhome. Although they ultimately parted ways, Marlo still resides in the home her ex bought for her when they were together. He also reportedly purchased a house for her mother, too.
"We dated for five years, so it was a serious relationship,” Marlo told the Daily Dish in 2018. “My home, I got for my birthday, what, ten years ago.”
“And I was shocked because I didn't know I was just getting [my home paid for],” she continued. "I should've got something bigger, now that I think about it."
Who is Marlo Hampton dating now?
After splitting from her billionaire ex in the late 2000s, Marlo began dating NFL star Charles Grant. The couple appeared in RHOA Season 4, where she became involved in a love triangle with NeNe Leakes. The cast accused NeNe of dating Charles during the season, which she denied. Eventually, Marlo and NeNe became friends, and Marlo broke up with the former New Orleans Saints player in 2011.
Following years of filming with the cast as a “friend,” fans will witness more of Marlo’s everyday life on the show. But, that doesn’t mean she'll be any more transparent about her love life than she has been. While speaking to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Marlo told the host that she met someone she felt could be her match. Unfortunately, the relationship ended before she became serious with the mystery man.
“I wasn’t dating him, but I was just seeing him,” Marlo revealed of the man. “But, no, something’s fishy with him.”
Following her remarks, Andy asked Marlo if she discovered what he does for a living. The stylist said she hadn’t, but she did find out that he’s a part of Sheree Whitfield’s inner circle so that viewers might see him in the latest season.
“Shereé [Whitfield] knows him,” Marlo said, adding that her former beau was at one of Sheree’s events.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.