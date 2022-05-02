What Happened to Marlo Hampton's Sister? Details on Her Condition

Fans first saw Marlo introduce the boys on Season 12 of RHOA, however, Marlo revealed in an April 5, 2022, Instagram post that she’s had custody of the boys since 2019.

"I cannot believe that yesterday (April 4th) made three years of us being a live-in family,” Marlo wrote. “Michael and William, you came into my life full-time three years ago and changed it for the better. I do not regret a thing! Here’s to three more and a lifetime beyond! We celebrated in style yesterday — back where we spent our first weekend together as a family. Love auntie!”