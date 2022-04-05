Sheree Whitfield Is Ready for Yet Another ‘RHOA’ “Comeback”By Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 5 2022, Published 2:36 p.m. ET
When Sheree Whitfield first joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 1, she quickly became a cast member to watch. The Shaker Heights, Ohio native navigated her divorce from Bob Whitfield in the earlier seasons while raising her children — Tierra, Kairo, and Kaleigh. She also introduced fans to her clothing line, She by Sheree, and began working on her Chateau Sheree in Season 4 and moved in by Season 9.
Throughout RHOA’s run, Sheree has left and come back several times. However, she recently signed on for Season 14 of the show. So why did she ever go away in the first place?
So, why did Sheree Whitfield leave ‘RHOA’?
Sheree was a part of RHOA’s original cast, including NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. She contributed iconic quotes for four seasons, such as “who gon’ check me, boo,” and had a divorce party in Season 2.
The TV personality decided to leave RHOA in 2012 after four seasons. In a since-deleted interview with WetPaint, Sheree stated she was “tired of the fighting and the cattiness” and believed the show was “no longer a fit for my lifestyle.” Once she left, the network added Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams to the cast in Season 5.
By Season 8, though, she returned to RHOA as a “friend” of the show. Then, Sheree accepted the offer to return to RHOA as a full-time cast member in Season 9. The entrepreneur stayed with the cast from Seasons 9-10. When the season ended in May 2018, Sheree decided to step back from RHOA to focus on her endeavors outside the show.
"I’m in a new chapter in my life, and I’ve decided not to return to RHOA so that I can focus on myself and my businesses, spend more time with my family, and explore new endeavors," Sheree told Bravo’s The Daily Dish in a statement. "As promised, please stay tuned for She by Shereé to launch. We'll be accepting pre-orders soon! I wish all the ladies the best!"
Sheree Whitfield discussed her “comeback” for ‘RHOA’ Season 14.
Although she left the cast in 2018, Sheree remained in the Atlanta cast’s inner circle. She attended several RHOA-related moments, including Cynthia Bailey’s 2020 wedding to Mike Hill. Sheree also shared a heartfelt Instagram post about NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg, after he died of colon cancer in September 2021.
After a four-year hiatus, the RHOA OG revealed she’s coming back to the show as a peach holder. Other full-time cast members for the season include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross. Sheree expressed her excitement for her “comeback” when she tweeted the show’s Season 14 trailer.
In one scene from the preview, she shared her feelings about dating her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, while he served time in prison for wire fraud. Sheree enlisted Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, for guidance following Tyrone’s 2021 release. Like her boyfriend, Apollo went to jail in 2014 and received an eight-year sentence for fraud and identity theft charges. However, he was released to a halfway house in 2019 with five years probation, per Page Six.
Fans can also expect to see Sheree debut her longtime clothing line, She by Sheree. But, we can’t confirm nor deny joggers will be involved.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 will air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.