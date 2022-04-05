Sheree Whitfield Is Ready for Yet Another ‘RHOA’ “Comeback”

Sheree was a part of RHOA’s original cast, including NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Lisa Wu, and DeShawn Snow. She contributed iconic quotes for four seasons, such as “who gon’ check me, boo,” and had a divorce party in Season 2.

The TV personality decided to leave RHOA in 2012 after four seasons. In a since-deleted interview with WetPaint, Sheree stated she was “tired of the fighting and the cattiness” and believed the show was “no longer a fit for my lifestyle.” Once she left, the network added Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams to the cast in Season 5.