Are NeNe Leakes and Andy Cohen Friends? Former 'RHOA' Producer Carlos King Weighs In

Are NeNe Leakes and Andy Cohen Friends? Former 'RHOA' Producer Carlos King Weighs InBy Elizabeth Randolph
Apr. 8 2022, Published 9:42 p.m. ET
When Andy Cohen and Bravo launched The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, it became an overnight success. Viewers couldn’t stop watching NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, DeShawn Snow, Sheree Whitfield, and Lisa Wu share their lavish homes, cars, and fashions during Season 1.
Throughout RHOA’s history, Andy has developed relationships with each cast member on and off-camera. However, his relationship with NeNe utterly shifted after she made several allegations against her former boss. That said, there may be hope for Andy and NeNe’s friendship after all.
Here’s why NeNe Leakes and Andy Cohen stopped being friends.
Since her RHOA debut, NeNe and Andy seemingly had a tight-knit relationship. However, the friendship changed after NeNe decided to exit the show. After abruptly logging off of the virtual Season 12 reunion, NeNe later announced on her YouTube channel that she was leaving RHOA. Following her announcement, Andy said via Instagram that he was “going to miss Nene on the show” but remained hopeful they would “work together again soon and will remain in each other’s orbits forever."
In September 2020, Andy discussed NeNe’s departure with Wendy Williams on Watch What Happens Live. During their chat, Wendy said her former friend would eventually return to RHOA because she "likes attention, dramatic attention." The daytime host also said NeNe wouldn’t have a successful show if the focus was only on her and her family.
"And what are they gonna do?" Wendy asked of a possible NeNe spinoff. "Is it gonna be Gregg and NeNe? You're gonna give them another reality show? That's boring," she said. "How about NeNe being a grandmother? That's boring. NeNe and her own kids, that's boring. NeNe trying to figure out Hollywood? That's boring."
Although Andy defended her by telling Wendy that Nene "probably has a lot of opportunities," NeNe shared her disdain for the interview via Twitter. In a series of tweets, she referred to Andy as a "racist" and said he should be thanking her for his fame. NeNe also mentioned Wendy’s past cocaine use and claimed she could help her and Andy with their "ratings."
‘RHOA’ producer Carlos King says he wanted NeNe Leakes and Andy Cohen to have a "one-on-one conversation."
Carlos King, who produced RHOA from Seasons 1-9, chimed in on Andy and NeNe’s relationship. In an interview with Page Six, he said the reality star is "finding her happiness" amid her husband’s September 2021 death from colon cancer. Carlos then shared how he encouraged NeNe to sit down and talk to Andy.
"It’s not my place to say how she felt or what she felt was her experience because I’m not in her body, and obviously, as a producer, I’m behind the scenes," he said. "But what I did say to her was, ‘Have a one-on-one sit-down.’ Because I think once you’re able to do that, you’re able to clear the air ... and maybe you’ll have a better understanding of why some things happened."
"I’m a firm believer in a one-on-one conversation," Carlos added. "I’m hopeful that we will see NeNe back on Bravo because she is one of the greatest ‘Housewives’ of all time."
On his SiriusXM show, Andy Cohen Live, Andy revealed that he and NeNe spoke following Gregg’s death and called their relationship "complicated." In November 2021, NeNe stated on The Real that she and Andy have "unfinished business," but she’s willing to talk it out with her former friend. NeNe then revealed she would consider returning to RHOA after they’ve discussed their issues.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.