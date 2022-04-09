Are NeNe Leakes and Andy Cohen Friends? Former 'RHOA' Producer Carlos King Weighs In

When Andy Cohen and Bravo launched The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008, it became an overnight success. Viewers couldn’t stop watching NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, DeShawn Snow, Sheree Whitfield, and Lisa Wu share their lavish homes, cars, and fashions during Season 1.

Throughout RHOA’s history, Andy has developed relationships with each cast member on and off-camera. However, his relationship with NeNe utterly shifted after she made several allegations against her former boss. That said, there may be hope for Andy and NeNe’s friendship after all.