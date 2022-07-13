Ralph Pittman’s Job Is Far More Laid Back Than Drew Sidora’s ‘RHOA’ Shifts
In Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, actress Drew Sidora took viewers behind the scenes of her home life with her husband, Ralph Pittman. Drew and Ralph were already married for six years before she became a full-time cast member. The couple, who wed in 2014, raise their three children together, which includes Drew’s eldest son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.
Since their RHOA debut, Drew and Ralph have experienced a few roadblocks within their marriage. First, there’s Ralph’s Tampa trip, which we still don’t really know about. Additionally, they’ve dealt with Josiah’s father returning to his life after serving a prison sentence as well as Drew’s Achilles heel injury. After spending over a year on RHOA, her co-stars also questioned the validity of some of her businesses, such as her “Drop it with Drew” program.
During an RHOA aftershow episode, Sheree stated she has some tea on Ralph that will have to wait until the reunion. While she didn’t imply if the information had anything to do with his finances, some fans might be wondering what Drew’s husband does for a living.
What is Ralph Pittman’s job?
According to Ralph’s Instagram bio and website, he works as a business strategist, author, speaker, musician, and entrepreneur. The New Jersey native attended college at Rutgers University, where he earned a degree in Business Economics. Ralph also played football in high school and took musical theory coursework.
Ralph spent the first 15 years of his career working for Fortune 500 companies before he decided to work in music professionally. In between his day job, he worked on several music projects, and composed the music for the 2017 film Preacher’s Son. In 2021, Ralph launched My Mind Music for Kids, a sleep system to promote and improve quality of sleep for children.
“Music enhances sleep because of its effects on the regulation of hormones, including the stress hormone cortisol,” he explained to Forbes in March 2021. “Listening to music decreases levels of cortisol which helps release stress.”
What is Ralph Pittman’s net worth?
Although Ralph juggles several jobs, his bank account reportedly represents all of his hard work. According to Full Celebs, Ralph’s net worth is $2 million. The businessman reportedly gained his fortune from his former jobs at companies like ADP, as well as his music business and writing jobs.
Ralph also regularly appears on RHOA with Drew, but his appearances reportedly aren’t connected to his net worth. As many Housewives viewers will know, Andy Cohen and co. never pay the husbands for their scenes. However, that doesn’t stop Ralph from giving fans and the cast plenty to discuss.
At the beginning of Season 14, Ralph and Drew became at odds when she found a text from his assistant offering a body massage. Drew didn’t appreciate Ralph’s response to the message and felt he was being insensitive.
Although Ralph initially attempted to laugh the situation off, many of Drew’s co-stars, including Kenya Moore, took offense to his actions. During one scene, Kenya accused Ralph of behaving like her husband, Marc Daly.
“He's an a--hole. I have seen the way he speaks to her,” Kenya said of Ralph. “If my husband said that to me, I would flip this table over because that is so disrespectful. You're tearing her down.”
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday nights at 8 pm EST.