'RHOA's' Drew Sidora on Friendship With Kenya Moore: "I Just Feel Good Vibes From Her" (EXCLUSIVE)
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was no different from the rest. The ladies delivered shade the size of Georgia state and memorable moments that will hold a place in franchise history.
Even though fans witnessed the Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore feud reach new heights, the former beauty queen also had some issues with newbie Drew Sidora. And as a result, everything from jealousy claims to relevancy came to light.
However, Season 14 has been a full 180 for the two ladies. Not only have Drew and Kenya decided to bury the hatchet, but it also appears that a solid friendship may be forming. And after Kenya stood up for Drew in the middle of her squabble with Ralph Pittman, fans believe that these ladies may have a beautiful sisterhood in their future.
In an exclusive interview with Distractify, the Step Up actress is giving us all the tea on their friendship and why they feuded in the past.
Drew shares that the pandemic played a role in the ladies not seeing eye to eye.
Avid RHOA viewers know that the gloves came all the way off in the midst of Drew and Kenya’s feud. During Season 13, Kenya candidly spoke about Drew not behaving properly when the infamous Bolo the stripper was around. Kenya also alleged that Drew started problems with her to be more relevant to the franchise.
On the flip side, Drew shared her grievances about Kenya to Porsha and Shamea Morton by telling the ladies that the beauty mogul is simply jealous of Drew’s acting career. Not to mention, Drew was not fond of Kenya calling out her physical appearance on the show and accused Kenya of body-shaming.
In hindsight, Drew now has a different interpretation of why she and Kenya couldn’t have a peaceful friendship. And in the songstress’s words, the pandemic was to blame.
“I'll say last season, I think a lot of us were in a tough spot just with COVID-19,” Drew exclusively told Distractify. “And mentally, physically, emotionally, we were all challenged. So it wasn't it wasn't a surprise that people just couldn't see eye to eye.”
Drew says Kenya gave her good vibes throughout Season 14.
As Season 14 premiered, RHOA fans were shocked to see both Drew and Kenya call a truce and work on being friends. After all, the Season 13 RHOA reunion showed the ladies throwing shade at one another. However, Drew credits the ladies being in “a new space” and Kenya competing on Dancing With the Stars to bringing out a different side to the former beauty queen.
“I have so much fun with Kenya,” Drew told us. “We turned up and Kenya was giving me such fun vibes. I feel like she was kind of giving me my Porsha vibes that I was missing. Yeah, she was more free this season. This side of her, I’m living for."
Although the ladies have finished filming Season 14 for quite some time, Drew shares that she and Kenya still remain in contact and talk frequently.
“We text and stuff and keep in touch,” Drew exclusively told Distractify. “Kenya is misunderstood and now that I’m getting to know her, I really like her. I really do.”
Kenya has defended Drew amid her marital struggles with Ralph Pittman Jr.
It appears that all is truly well between Drew and Kenya. In a recent episode of RHOA, Kenya wasted no time defending Drew to Ralph as the couple shared some of their issues with the cast.
At dinner, Drew and Ralph discussed his problematic assistant with the cast. As the castmates watched as Ralph dismissed Drew’s feelings about inappropriate text messages, Kenya defended Drew.
“He's an a----e,” Kenya says quietly to Marlo, Shereé, and Kandi at the other end of the table, as seen in a clip posted to the @JaysRealityBlog Instagram. “He's an a------e. I have seen the way he speaks to her, and it reminds me of times when Marc would speak to me like that." Kenya is of course referring to her ex Marc Daly.
Kenya then calls out Ralph for how he spoke to Drew.
“See, let me say this to you right now,” Kenya says to Ralph. “If my husband said that to me, I would flip this table over because that is so disrespectful. You just said basically, she’s lying. How it happened is not how it happened. That would piss me the f–k off if somebody said that to me to my face, especially if I’m hurting. Do you not understand that? You’re tearing her down.”
In Drew’s confessional, she expressed how efficiently Kenya communicated her feelings. Additionally, Drew hopes that Ralph actually took in what Kenya said.
By the looks of it, fans can expect to see Drew and Kenya’s friendship blossom and we’re absolutely here for it.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.