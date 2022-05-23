'RHOA': Kenya Moore Calls out Ralph Pittman Jr. for His Similarities to Her Husband Marc Daly

Since the new season began, though, the couple has faced bigger problems, including Ralph’s assistant flirting with him despite his being a married man. There have also been rumors surrounding his sexuality and comments about how he treats Drew.

This season, Drew’s co-stars like Kenya Moore have also confronted Ralph about his behavior and even compared him to another RHOA husband, Marc Daly. Many RHOA fans agree with Kenya and believe Ralph and Marc possess several similarities.