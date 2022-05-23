'RHOA': Kenya Moore Calls out Ralph Pittman Jr. for His Similarities to Her Husband Marc Daly

'RHOA': Kenya Moore Calls out Ralph Pittman Jr. for His Similarities to Her Husband Marc DalyBy Elizabeth Randolph
May 23 2022, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
In Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, peach holder Drew Sidora and her husband, Ralph Pittman Jr., returned to divulge more details regarding their marriage. When fans first met the couple in Season 13, they sorted out communication issues, and Drew’s son Josiah’s biological father tried to form a better relationship with their child. By the end of that season, Drew and Ralph were seemingly moving positively.
Since the new season began, though, the couple has faced bigger problems, including Ralph’s assistant flirting with him despite his being a married man. There have also been rumors surrounding his sexuality and comments about how he treats Drew.
This season, Drew’s co-stars like Kenya Moore have also confronted Ralph about his behavior and even compared him to another RHOA husband, Marc Daly. Many RHOA fans agree with Kenya and believe Ralph and Marc possess several similarities.
Ralph Pittman and Marc Daly have more in common than ‘RHOA.’
Although Ralph and Marc never filmed any RHOA scenes together, Drew’s husband has received comparisons to Kenya’s husband since Season 13. The two men share similar professions, as Marc is a business owner and restauranteur, and Ralph is a business consultant. They were also both thrown into the spotlight due to their famous spouses. When Marc and Kenya married in 2017, she had already been on RHOA for several seasons and had acting roles after winning Miss USA in 1993. Drew also spent almost a decade in Hollywood before marrying Ralph in 2014.
While Marc and Ralph didn’t necessarily seek fame, they became known for how they seemingly treated their wives. When Marc appeared with Kenya in Season 12, fans witnessed the couple’s dynamic more. In multiple scenes, the New York native showed signs of being controlling toward Kenya and blamed her for issues in their marriage. Marc is also not so supportive of Kenya being on RHOA.
Like Marc, Ralph seems to blame Drew for their marital woes, even when she tries to fix them. In one episode, the couple argued over Drew’s decision to find them a marriage counselor after Ralph mysteriously left their home for three days. Initially, he refused to go and believed his wife picked a counselor who would have a “bias” toward him, per MadameNoire.
Their arguments have continued into Season 14, and fans compare Ralph’s “alpha male” persona to Marc’s.
The men were also accused of infidelity and were the subject of gay rumors. In Season 10, Shereé Whitfield questioned Marc’s attraction to Kenya on Twitter and insinuated he leads a double life. On the latest season, Drew’s assistant, Anthony, reportedly told Shereé that Ralph is gay, which she denied on RHOA.
Kenya Moore confronted Ralph Pittman, Jr. about how he speaks to Drew Sidora.
In a recent Season 14 episode, Drew and Ralph discussed their issues more with some of her castmates. During a group trip to New York City, the Step Up actress and her husband shared that he fired his assistant after she allegedly offered to give him a massage.
After Ralph seemingly dismissed Drew’s feelings about the assistant’s texts, Kenya stepped in and defended her co-star, calling Ralph “disrespectful” to his face. She then told him he was behaving like her soon-to-be ex-husband.
“Ralph, you remind me so much of Marc; it's crazy," Kenya said on the show, per People. "She doesn't want to feel invalidated. She doesn't want to say something, and you get defensive, and you say, 'You're crazy for thinking that.'”
Kenya added more comments about her feelings about Ralph in her confessional and said seeing his and Drew’s blowup reminded her of similar disagreements she and Marc had.
“He's an assh---,” Kenya declared. “He's an assh---. I have seen the way he speaks to her, and it reminds me of times when Marc would speak to me like that," Moore said at the table, adding in confessional, "I'm trying to see Drew for who she is and what I can see is somebody who is really hurt."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.