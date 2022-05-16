'RHOA:' Shereé Whitfield's Net Worth Will Surely See Growth in 2022

'RHOA:' Shereé Whitfield's Net Worth Will Surely See Growth in 2022By Tatayana Yomary
May. 16 2022, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
Another season, another set of salacious accusations! Avid viewers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 likely know that the ladies have come in hot for the new season. Over the first few episodes, fans have watched as problems in Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman Jr. 's marriage have come to a head and Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore’s beef is starting to bubble at the surface. Additionally, the “Bone Collector” — aka Shereé Whitfield — is the subject of some disparaging rumors.
Rumors in the RHOA orbit can instantly take on a life of their own. And with Shereé being accused of not paying some of her bills, social media users are unsure what to think. Some are even saying that her delayed endeavors — Chateau Shereé and her fashion line She by Shereé — give the rumors legs to stand on.
Now, fans are interested in taking a deep dive into Shereé’s finances. So, what is Shereé’s net worth? Here’s what we know.
Shereé Whitfield's net worth is set to multiply in 2022.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Shereé has earned a net worth of $800,000. This figure is a combination of her work as a reality TV star, executive producer, designer, and author. Not only has Shereé appeared on RHOA from Season 1 to 4, Seasons 9 to 10, and now Season 14, the witty Housewife is also a published author. In 2017, Shereé released the fiction novel Wives, Fiancées, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta.
Aside from Shereé’s foray in the literary world, the star has made a number of appearances on The Wendy Williams Show and Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. Now that Shereé is back on RHOA, we expect her net worth to grow over time.
Shereé Whitfield
Reality TV Personality, Author, Entrepreneur
Net worth: 800,000
Shereé Whitfield is a reality TV star, entrepreneur, and author who is best known as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Birthdate: Jan. 2, 1970
Birthplace: Shaker Heights, Ohio
Birth name: Shereé Monique Whitfield
Children: Two daughters (born in 1985 and 1999) and one son (born in 1996)
Marriage: Bob Whitfield (m. 2000–2007)
In a May 2022 episode of 'RHOA,' Shereé was accused of not paying her assistant.
During the May 15, 2022, RHOA episode, Marlo brought up the rumor of Shereé allegedly not paying her bills.
"Guess what? Kandi told me that you and Drew have the same assistant and you don't pay him," Marlo said to Shereé, as seen in a clip posted on the instagram account JaysRealityBlog.
"He didn't do anything!" Shereé told Marlo about Anthony, her former assistant.
Marlo inquired about why Kandi didn’t bring the news directly to Shereé. "Why the hell wouldn't Kandi call and tell you?" Marlo asked Shereé.
"She should've came to me first," Shereé said to Marlo. "I'm surprised you're saying any of this."
Interestingly, Shereé vented about some alleged tea she learned from Anthony about Drew’s marriage.
"Anthony has told me a s—t load of things about her husband, her household, everything," Shereé said in her confessional. "The streets be talking, baby."
After Drew had a discussion with Anthony to find out the real story, she decided to bring up Anthony’s claims to Shereé during a birthday party for Kenya’s 3-year-old daughter Brooklyn — and things went left.
"Anthony said that he was your assistant, but that he had to cut ties because you never paid him," Drew told Shereé, as seen in another clip. "I don't know for sure because I don't know you."
“If you don't know for sure then why are you spreading it?" Shereé asked Drew. "Did you not tell Kandi? And then Kandi told Marlo. Can you please tell me what you're talking about?"
"He just said you never paid him," Drew said to Shereé.
"Anthony was never my assistant," Shereé responded. "Why the f–k would I pay somebody if they're not my assistant?"
Drew explained that Anthony claims he has emails that shows he tried to help Shereé with her clothing line but was not compensated.
Shereé took a minute to throw some shade and question why Drew would entertain an assistant who would talk so loosely about her friends. In fact, she even referred to Drew as a "ditzy b—h."
Drew and Shereé are on shaky ground for now, and RHOA fans know that things between the two ladies have potential of blowing up as the season continues.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.