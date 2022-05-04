Which 'RHOA' Star Has the Highest Net Worth? Details on the Peach Holders

Kenya Summer Moore! Since Season 6, Kenya has been twirling her way into the hearts of many and rubbing others the wrong way. While we definitely stand with the former, we can appreciate the beauty queen's hustle. Aside from being the second Black woman to be crowned Miss America in 1993, Kenya has been sprinkling her magic in the entertainment world for some time. Kenya works as an actor, producer, author, and business owner of her self-titled hair care brand. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Kenya is currently worth $800,000, but with the success of Kenya Moor Hair care, we expect that figure to blossom in no time.