Which 'RHOA' Star Has the Highest Net Worth? Details on the Peach Holders

Which 'RHOA' Star Has the Highest Net Worth? Details on the Peach HoldersBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 4 2022, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
The fabulous ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have always been vocal about getting to the bag. With the women serving at the helm of beauty brands, fashion endeavors, adult entertainment businesses, and more, the peach holders know a thing or two about keeping the coins rolling in. And since Season 14 has welcomed new blood into the mix, fans are ready to learn more about the ladies.
Season 14 features Olympic gold-medalist Sanya Richards-Ross and welcomes the return of Shereé Whitfield. Not to mention, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, and the always fashionable Marlo Hampton are also the focus this season. And since the ladies continue to make incredible strides in their careers — aside from RHOA — it’s only right we highlight the ladies' finances. So, what are the RHOA cast net worths? Keep reading to find out.
1. Kandi Burruss — $30 million
There's a reason why Kandi "Keep a Check" Burruss has earned her unique moniker. Kandi is not only a founding member of the R&B super group Xscape, but she is also a songwriter, actor, television host, podcaster, and entrepreneur. Additionally, Kandi is co-owner of the Atlanta hotspot Old Lady Gang, which is currently being showcased on the Bravo franchise Kandi & the Gang. So, it's no surprise that Celebrity Net Worth lists Kandi's net worth at $30 million, along with a $450,000 salary, as of this writing.
2. Sanya Richards-Ross — $2.5 million
The Jamaican bombshell is on her way to becoming a Season 14 fan-favorite. Aside from being a breath of fresh air and introducing her Jamaican culture and dialect to the audience, she's quite the accomplished Housewife. Sanya is a track-and-field athlete who has won not one, not two, but four gold medals. Sanya also works as a TV personality, primarily hosting Olympic coverage, and has also starred in her own reality television show, Sanya's Glam & Gold. Sanya's lengthy résumé has helped her accumulate a net worth of $2.5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
3. Drew Sidora — $1.5 million
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drew has earned a net worth of $1.5 million so far. The second-time peach holder has made her way in the entertainment industry as an actress and singer. Drew famously starred in the 2006 film Step Up and the hit TV series The Game. Now that Drew is a peach holder, we're sure more opportunities for increasing her net worth will be on the horizon.
4. Kenya Moore — $800K
Kenya Summer Moore! Since Season 6, Kenya has been twirling her way into the hearts of many and rubbing others the wrong way. While we definitely stand with the former, we can appreciate the beauty queen's hustle. Aside from being the second Black woman to be crowned Miss America in 1993, Kenya has been sprinkling her magic in the entertainment world for some time. Kenya works as an actor, producer, author, and business owner of her self-titled hair care brand. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Kenya is currently worth $800,000, but with the success of Kenya Moor Hair care, we expect that figure to blossom in no time.
5. Shereé Whitfield — $800K
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Shereé has earned a net worth of $800,000. This figure is the combination of Shereé's work as a reality TV star, fashion designer, and socialite. Shereé is also the author of the book Wives, Fiancées, and Side-Chicks of Hotlanta.
6. Marlo Hampton — $600K
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marlo Hampton is currently working with a net worth of $600,000. This number reflects her work as a reality television star and entrepreneur. And with Marlo's new venture, Le’ Archive LLC, Marlo's net worth is expected to expand.