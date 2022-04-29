Sanya was born in Kingston, Jamaica, on Feb. 26, 1985, to parents Archie and Sharon Richards. Archie and Sharon have been together since 1982, and they also share another daughter, Shari Richards.

"Both my parents are athletes, but at a young age I didn't know that," Sanya explained in a video interview for FloSports. "And so when I was 7 years old we had a fun day at school [where] we were gonna do like running and throwing and all this stuff. I ran and beat the girls and the boys, and ran faster than some of the girls older than me. And the track coach was like, yep, you're joining the track team."

Her mother added in the video: "Her dad and I witnessed it ourselves. As a matter of fact it's a sports day that actually includes parents as well. So at the end of that day, they have a parents' race, which of course Mom and Dad also participated in. We won of course. [Laughs]"