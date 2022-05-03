LaToya Ali Reportedly Only Earned $1,000 per Episode on ‘RHOA’By Elizabeth Randolph
May. 2 2022, Published 11:00 p.m. ET
Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta welcomed two new castmates in 2021 — Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali. While Drew received the coveted peach, LaToya joined as a "friend" of the cast. However, like several “friends” before her, the influencer soon became a reason some fans tuned in each week. LaToya got into several blowups with Drew and Falynn Pina on the show. She also faced allegations regarding an affair with Drew’s friend Prophet Anthony Lott.
After an explosive season, it isn't surprising some RHOA fans want LaToya back on their screens. However, it seems like she’s moving on to new ventures.
What happened to LaToya on ‘RHOA’?
LaToya appeared in her first episode of RHOA in December 2020. In one scene, she mentioned going on a dating app with long-time cast member Kenya Moore. Before joining the cast, LaToya and her estranged husband, Adam Ali, were already separated. Although the divorce was made public during filming, neither Adam nor the couple’s children appeared on the show.
Adam had plenty to say about LaToya’s RHOA gig on social media despite his absence. On an Instagram Live, Adam claimed his ex only earned $1,000 per episode — a lot less than he reportedly expected. LaToya hasn’t confirmed Adam’s claims but ultimately decided not to return to RHOA after the Season 13 finale.
Drew shared a recording of Prophet Lott allegedly revealing they had a connection during the finale, even though LaToya is legally married. Although LaToya didn’t confirm Prophet Lott had anything to do with her departure, she teased about her release from the show on Instagram prior to making it official, according to The Jasmine Brand.
Is LaToya Ali still friends with the ‘RHOA’ cast?
LaToya first joined Season 13 as one of Kandi Burruss’ friends. The beauty guru then spent more time with Kenya and the other Atlanta ladies. However, since leaving RHOA, LaToya seemingly only hangs out with Kandi. In February 2022, they snapped a photo together and posed with their hands on their hips.
"We representing for the mamas making moves! Happy to see my girl [LaToya]!" Kandi shared on her page, followed by LaToya commenting "Yaaassss yaaasss yaaassss I love you [Kandi]."
While she’s still close to at least one RHOA cast member, LaToya hasn’t filmed any episodes for Season 14. Instead, she keeps updating her YouTube channel, which has over 1 million followers.
LaToya also consistently updates her Instagram page, where she shows off her latest outfits, events, and time at home with her family and kids.
But, it doesn’t seem like LaToya is looking for romance anytime soon. In June 2021, personal trainer Von Rhe announced via Instagram that the couple had split up after several months of dating. The post came after LaToya took a video of them spending Memorial Day together.
“As much as I cared for this relationship to work, sometimes the universe has its own way of shifting people in ways we don’t understand,” Von wrote, according to MadameNoire. “As a man, I can humbly say this was the first time I ever gave a relationship my all. I was 100 percent always honest and pure, but no matter how much happiness I gave, some insecurities only [the] self can manage. I wish you nothing but love, peace, and happiness @latoyaforever.”
