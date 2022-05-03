LaToya Ali Reportedly Only Earned $1,000 per Episode on ‘RHOA’

"We representing for the mamas making moves! Happy to see my girl [LaToya]!" Kandi shared on her page, followed by LaToya commenting "Yaaassss yaaasss yaaassss I love you [Kandi]."

While she’s still close to at least one RHOA cast member, LaToya hasn’t filmed any episodes for Season 14. Instead, she keeps updating her YouTube channel, which has over 1 million followers.