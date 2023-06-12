Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > The Real Housewives of Atlanta The Road to EGOT! Fans Are Wondering If Kandi Burruss Won a Tony Award Did Kandi Burruss win a Tony award? 'RHOA' fans are hoping that the multi-talented housewife brought home the gold for her road to EGOT status. By Tatayana Yomary Jun. 12 2023, Published 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The road to EGOT status is no easy feat! Only a handful of entertainers — 18 to be exact — secured Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards. That said, it hasn’t stopped RHOA star Kandi Burruss-Tucker from working on joining the elite and talented group of entertainers.

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2023, Kandi was nominated for a Tony award in the Best Revival of a Play category for her work as a producer on the hit Broadway show, The Piano Lesson. Since the Tony Awards took place on June 11, 2023, fans are wondering if Kandi is a step closer to making her EGOT dreams come true. So, did Kandi Burruss win a Tony? Here’s the full scoop.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Did Kandi Burrus win a Tony award? Unfortunately, Kandi didn't secure a win at the 2023 Tony Awards.

Alexa, play “Try Again” by Aaliyah. Fans of RHOA and folks that admire Kandi for her musical and production talents were holding out hope that the star would take home some hardware. Unfortunately, Kandi, and her husband Todd Tucker, who were both nominated for Best Revival of a Play as producers for The Piano Lesson, went home empty-handed. Suzan Lori-Parks’s Topdog/Underdog was able to secure the win.

Kandi Burruss shared that she won't stop until she achieves EGOT status.

Although Kandi hasn't been successful in scoring a Tony award yet, she shared that she will remain persistent until she reaches the ultimate goal of EGOT status.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

"My overall dream is that I get the EGOT," Kandi told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. "Meaning I got a Grammy. I need an Emmy, I need an Oscar, I need a Tony. And so it's like [I need to] analyze the Emmy, Oscar, Tony, and figure out what are all the things I can do to qualify me to be recognized for something like that? So I'm working towards those goals."

Article continues below advertisement

Kandi continued: "I produced a Broadway show last year [Thoughts of a Colored Man], and I am praying and hoping that they may recognize us for this upcoming Tony season. And I'm still looking at other shows to produce." As Kandi said, she already won a Grammy in 2000 for the hit song “No Scrubs,” which she co-wrote with fellow Xscape member Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, producer Kevin She’kspere Briggs, and the late rapper Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.

Article continues below advertisement

Kandi took to Instagram on May 1, 2023, to also share that she secured a nomination for a Southeast Emmy Award in the “Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns” category for her work in La Musica de La Familia.

“I got an Emmy nomination y’all ... an Emmy nomination today,” Kandi said on Instagram. “It’s crazy. I got an Emmy nomination for La Musica de La Familia. It’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in. Look how God is working in my life. God don’t play about me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kandi “Keep A Bag” Burruss-Tucker being nominated for an Emmy and Tony with Todd within 24 hours is EVERYTHING and MORE.



Coming for that well deserved and well earned EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) title.



We love to see it! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/N7LzyihVwi — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) May 4, 2023