The Road to EGOT! Fans Are Wondering If Kandi Burruss Won a Tony Award
Did Kandi Burruss win a Tony award? 'RHOA' fans are hoping that the multi-talented housewife brought home the gold for her road to EGOT status.
The road to EGOT status is no easy feat! Only a handful of entertainers — 18 to be exact — secured Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.
That said, it hasn’t stopped RHOA star Kandi Burruss-Tucker from working on joining the elite and talented group of entertainers.
In May 2023, Kandi was nominated for a Tony award in the Best Revival of a Play category for her work as a producer on the hit Broadway show, The Piano Lesson. Since the Tony Awards took place on June 11, 2023, fans are wondering if Kandi is a step closer to making her EGOT dreams come true.
So, did Kandi Burruss win a Tony? Here’s the full scoop.
Did Kandi Burrus win a Tony award? Unfortunately, Kandi didn't secure a win at the 2023 Tony Awards.
Alexa, play “Try Again” by Aaliyah. Fans of RHOA and folks that admire Kandi for her musical and production talents were holding out hope that the star would take home some hardware.
Unfortunately, Kandi, and her husband Todd Tucker, who were both nominated for Best Revival of a Play as producers for The Piano Lesson, went home empty-handed.
Suzan Lori-Parks’s Topdog/Underdog was able to secure the win.
Kandi Burruss shared that she won't stop until she achieves EGOT status.
Although Kandi hasn't been successful in scoring a Tony award yet, she shared that she will remain persistent until she reaches the ultimate goal of EGOT status.
"My overall dream is that I get the EGOT," Kandi told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. "Meaning I got a Grammy. I need an Emmy, I need an Oscar, I need a Tony. And so it's like [I need to] analyze the Emmy, Oscar, Tony, and figure out what are all the things I can do to qualify me to be recognized for something like that? So I'm working towards those goals."
Kandi continued: "I produced a Broadway show last year [Thoughts of a Colored Man], and I am praying and hoping that they may recognize us for this upcoming Tony season. And I'm still looking at other shows to produce."
As Kandi said, she already won a Grammy in 2000 for the hit song “No Scrubs,” which she co-wrote with fellow Xscape member Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, producer Kevin She’kspere Briggs, and the late rapper Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes.
Kandi took to Instagram on May 1, 2023, to also share that she secured a nomination for a Southeast Emmy Award in the “Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns” category for her work in La Musica de La Familia.
“I got an Emmy nomination y’all ... an Emmy nomination today,” Kandi said on Instagram. “It’s crazy. I got an Emmy nomination for La Musica de La Familia. It’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in. Look how God is working in my life. God don’t play about me.”
And just one day after securing the Emmy nomination, Kandi learned that she was nominated for the Tony Award. Talk about remaining positive!
Kandi has a Grammy under her belt, but we’re sure she will score Emmy, Oscar, and Tony awards in no time. As Kandi said, nominations are worth celebrating and we are so proud of our favorite housewife!