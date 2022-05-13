'The Real Housewives of Atlanta:' The 4-1-1 on the Husbands' Ages

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta:' The 4-1-1 on the Husbands' AgesBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 13 2022, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Fans of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta tune in weekly to watch the women maintain a sense of sisterhood with a healthy dose of drama. Viewers are also able to get a sense of the personal and professional lives of the women. And while the ladies make the show all the more entertaining, the husbands also play a role in their storylines.
Yes, the husbands of the Housewives make for great television. Some of the men do a great job of showcasing hilarious banter with their wives, while others can be a bit controversial — we’re looking at you, Ralph Pittman Jr.
Since social media users have become intrigued in learning about the husbands, it’s only right we share some tea about the gentlemen. So, what are the ages of the husbands on RHOA? Keep reading to get the full scoop.
Todd Tucker (Kandi Burruss's husband) — age 47
Todd Tucker, husband of entrepreneur Kandi Burruss, is 47 years old. Todd, who is currently the oldest husband of the bunch, has been a fan-favorite for years. Like Kandi, Todd has also been bitten by the entrepreneurial bug and works as a television producer, YouTube personality, and businessman. Over the years, Todd has produced a number of hit shows including Run's House, The Encore, RHOA, and many more programs. Not to mention, Todd and Kandi have both recently joined the production team of Broadway's revival of The Piano Lesson.
Aaron Ross (Sanya Richards-Ross's husband) — age 39
Aaron Ross may be the newest Housewives husband on the block, but he's already becoming a hot commodity with fans. The 39-year-old is a former New York Giants player who has switched gears to becoming a businessman. Aaron currently owns Ross Elite Chauffeur, a premier car service that services the Austin, Texas, community. The business has a fleet of limos, sprinters, and vans available to suit the wants and needs of their clientele.
Ralph Pittman Jr. (Drew Sidora's husband) — age 39
Many RHOA fans who have been tuning into Season 14 are not too fond of Ralph Pittman Jr. The 39-year-old may be easy on the eyes, but viewers are not thrilled with the way he's been treating Drew on the series. Aside from his problematic behavior on the show, Ralph currently works as a speaker, author, musician, and technology and business strategist. Ralph's business, My Mind Music, consists of a "sleep system curated to help kids reach REM sleep faster." Per Reality Titbit, Ralph studied music theory at Rutgers University and has a degree in business economics. He currently serves as the founder of holding company Pittman International.
RHOA Season 14 may only have three husbands, but they have all already made great contributions to the show. Fans will continue to look forward to the husbands' blossoming bromance while watching their relationship with their wives unfold.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.