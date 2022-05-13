'The Real Housewives of Atlanta:' The 4-1-1 on the Husbands' Ages

Yes, the husbands of the Housewives make for great television. Some of the men do a great job of showcasing hilarious banter with their wives, while others can be a bit controversial — we’re looking at you, Ralph Pittman Jr.

Since social media users have become intrigued in learning about the husbands, it’s only right we share some tea about the gentlemen. So, what are the ages of the husbands on RHOA? Keep reading to get the full scoop.