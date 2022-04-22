As the Real Housewives of Atlanta gears up for its 14th season, there is trouble brewing at Bravo — and it involves famed reality star NeNe Leakes.

Thanks to a number of viral moments and memorable catchphrases, NeNe is among the most iconic housewives to join the franchise. Over the years, her pettiness has won over the hearts of viewers, and she has the paycheck to prove it. So, what is NeNe Leake’s net worth? Details below.